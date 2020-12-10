Gul Circle industrial site goes to New Century; no award for Tampines tender

JTC has awarded the tender for the industrial site at 160 Gul Circle to New Century Integration for S$2.2 million.

Launched on Aug 25, the tender closed on Oct 6 with four bids received, JTC said in a press statement on Thursday.

The 160 Gul Circle parcel was first made available for application through the reserve list system under the first half of the 2020 industrial government land sales (IGLS) programme. JTC then received an application for the site to be offered for public tender, with a committed bid of no less than S$2 million.

The site spans an area of 3,686 square metres (sq m) with a gross plot ratio of 1.4.

It is zoned for Business 2 or heavier industrial use, with a 20-year tenure and a project completion of 60 months.

Separately, JTC said it will not award the tender for the industrial site at Tampines North Drive 3 (Plot 2), with the sole bid not accepted as the proposed usage is "non-compliant".

The tender for the Tampines land parcel was also launched on Aug 25, the same day as the Gul Circle site's tender, and closed on Oct 20.

It was the first of three confirmed-list sites for the second half of the 2020 IGLS programme. The site area totals about 4,800 sq m, with a gross plot ratio of 2.5.

The Tampines plot is likewise zoned for Business 2 use, and has a tenure of 20 years and a project completion period of 60 months.