Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at S$38m guide price

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 9:29 AM
Each semi-detached house has three storeys, with an attic and a basement that can accommodate two private parking lots.
FONG Yun Thai Association has put up its portfolio of 13 strata-titled semi-detached houses at Eleven @ Holland for sale via an expression of interest with a S$38 million guide price, marketing agent WTG Property announced on Wednesday.

Said Chai Chin Yun, marketing director of WTG Property: "At the guide price, it works out to be approximately S$2.93 million for each house. A semi-detached house in District 10 below S$3 million is very attractive. With ready tenancy, high net worth Singaporeans looking to diversify their investment portfolio could consider this."

Each semi-detached house has three storeys, plus an attic and a basement that can accommodate two private parking lots. There are a total of five ensuite bedrooms with private lift access to every level.

Currently, most of the houses in this portfolio have been tenanted out, and the sale will be with its existing tenancy.

As this is a landed project, it is only available for purchase by Singaporeans, WTG Property noted.

The 99-year leasehold cluster landed housing project completed in November 2014 consists of 82 semi-detached houses. Located along Holland Link road in prime District 10, the project is also a short drive away from local and international schools.

WTG Property added that the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2019 has formalised the future Holland Plain developments, which will be mainly low rise residential developments with green corridors that complement the surroundings of this project.

The expression of interest exercise will close at 4pm on Jan 17, 2020.

