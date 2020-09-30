You are here

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 12:52 PM
THE Singapore Housing and Development Board (HDB) has named three new board members while reappointing its chairman and several other directors.

The new term of the HDB board will be from Oct 1, 2020 to Sept 30, 2022.

Joining as directors are Lee Yi-Jin, Commander of the Sixth Singapore Division, Singapore Armed Forces (SAF); Rita Soh, managing director of RDC Architects; and Tan Wah Yeow, non-resident ambassador to Norway.

Mr Tan is also a fellow of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

The new board members have broad expertise and experience in the public service, accounting and architecture, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) and HDB in a joint press statement on Wednesday.

The trio is joining as three other members are stepping down at the end of their term on Sept 30, 2020.

Those leaving the board are Tham Sai Choy, chairman of the governing council of the Singapore Institute of Directors; Heng Chye Kiang, provost's professor at the School of Design and Environment at the National University of Singapore; and Goh Si Hou, Chief of Army at SAF.

In the statement, MND and HDB thanked them for their service, guidance and invaluable contributions during their term of appointment.

Meanwhile, HDB has reappointed its chairman Bobby Chin, who is also chairman of NTUC Fairprice Co-operative.

Lily Kong has also been reappointed, and will assume the position of deputy chairman of HDB. Prof Kong is president of the Singapore Management University.

Another six board members that will remain on the board include Cheong Koon Hean, HDB chief executive officer (CEO); Mohd Saat Abdul Rahman, editor of Malay newspaper Berita Harian published by Singapore Press Holdings; and Sudha Nair, executive director of family violence specialist centre Pave.

Also reappointed were Stephen Lim, CEO of document management firm SQL View; Jacqueline Loh, deputy managing director, markets and development, Monetary Authority of Singapore; and Patrick Tay, assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress and Member of Parliament for Pioneer SMC.

Sep 30, 2020 12:53 PM
