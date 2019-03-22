You are here

Home > Real Estate

HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up

Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 8:28 PM

THE Housing & Development Board (HDB) has awarded a white site next to Pasir Ris MRT Station to Phoenix Residential Pte Ltd and Phoenix Commercial Pte Ltd. Both companies are owned by a joint venture between Allgreen Properties and Kerry Properties - the two companies are part of the Kuok Group of Companies controlled by Malaysian tycoon Robert Kuok.

Their winning bid is nearly S$700 million, which works out to S$684.48 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) based on the total gross floor area of 1.02 million sq ft.

The dual envelope concept and price revenue tender for the 99-year leasehold plot closed on Dec 14, 2018, attracting three bids.

The only other shortlisted tenderer, Laguna Garden and Far East Commercial Trustee - both units of Far East Organization - bid nearly S$677.78 million, translating to S$662.75 psf ppr.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There was a third bidder that took part in the tender but was not shortlisted - a tie-up between Singapore Press Holdings and Kajima Development. 

HDB said in its release on Friday evening that the proposed development, comprising a commercial and residential development integrated with a bus interchange, a polyclinic and a town plaza, will offer seamless connection to public transport services and amenities for residents. The completed development will also serve as a community focal point.

In line with this vision, HDB adopted a concept and price revenue tender system to shortlist quality development concepts with seamless integration of amenities and well-designed public spaces.

At the first stage of the tender process, concept proposals which substantially satisfied the evaluation criteria were shortlisted by the Concept Evaluation Committee (CEC) to proceed to the second stage of tender evaluation.

At the second stage, the price envelopes submitted only by the tenderers of the shortlisted concept proposals were opened for consideration. The site is then awarded to the tenderer with the highest bid among the tenderers with shortlisted concept proposals.

The tender for the site was launched for sale on Aug 27, 2018 and closed on Dec 14. 

The three tenderers submitted a concept proposal each. All tenderers were given the opportunity to present their proposals to the CEC.

After evaluation, the CEC concluded that two of the three concept proposals - the ones submitted by Far East Organization, and the tie-up between Allgreen Properties and Kerry Properties - had substantially satisfied the evaluation criteria and could proceed to the second stage of tender evaluation.

The price envelopes of the two shortlisted tenderers were opened and the site awarded to the Allgreen-Kerry partnership which had submitted the higher bid of the two shortlisted tenderers.

Real Estate

ERA rolls out S$1m startup grant to attract new real estate agents

World’s cheapest mortgage may be around the corner in Denmark

Frasers Property, FCT to raise stakes in PGIM Real Estate Asia Retail Fund

Oxley appoints agents for sale of hotels

Mortgage bond buyers not worried by Australia's housing slump

Canada's millennials get government funding to buy homes

Editor's Choice

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

lwx_paypal_220319_4.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Better engagement, but virtual AGMs also come with some risks

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
3 PUB says Salim-Medco should not use it as excuse to pull plug on Hyflux deal
4 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?
5 PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Photo 1.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp looking to supply YCH Group's warehouses in Asia with solar power

Photo 1.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lighthizer.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Government & Economy

US should stay engaged in South-east Asia: Chan Chun Sing in Washington

Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jump in Hong Fok's share price prompts SGX query

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening