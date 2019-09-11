You are here

HDB launches 3,373 BTO flats for sale in Tampines and Punggol; buyers to enjoy higher grants

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 12:27 PM

The Housing Board has launched 4,089 flats for sale on Wednesday, one day after Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong announced higher grants and higher income ceilings for flat buyers.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

[SINGAPORE] The Housing Board has launched 4,089 flats for sale on Wednesday, one day after Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong announced higher grants and higher income ceilings for flat buyers.

A total of 3,373 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Punggol and Tampines are up for sale, and include flats ranging from two-room flexi to five-room flats.

Prices start from S$109,000 (excluding grants) for a two-room flexi flat in Punggol, and from S$312,000 (excluding grants) for a four-room flat in Tampines.

The HDB noted that with the new Enhanced CPF Housing Grant which gives eligible first-timer families with a monthly income of up to S$9,000 up to S$80,000, buyers could buy a two-room flexi flat in Punggol for as little as S$29,000 after housing grants.

Also up for sale are 716 Re-Offer of Balance Flats across various towns in both mature and non-mature estates. These are unsold flats from the sales exercise last November.

About 12 per cent of these are already completed, while the rest are under construction.

The HDB said those with more urgent housing needs or who are less particular about flat attributes may wish to apply for these flats.

Application for the flats open from Wednesday and will end on Sept 17.

In November, the HDB will offer another 4,500 BTO flats in Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and Tengah. A further 3,000 BTO flats in Sembawang and Toa Payoh will be released next February.

THE STRAITS TIMES

