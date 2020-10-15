HDB rental volume jumps in September as Malaysian workers return to Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE phased reopening of Singapore's border with Malaysia boosted the property rental market last month, after rental volumes in August hit their lowest point in 12 months.
Rents and leasings for both HDB and condominiums rose in September, according to flash data from...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes