HDB resale flat prices dip 0.2% in Q2: flash estimates

HOUSING Board (HDB) resale flat prices dipped 0.2 per cent in the second quarter of this year compared with the quarter before, according to the latest HDB flash estimates released on Monday.

The resale price index was 130.8, down from 131 in the first quarter of the year.

The final figures, with more detailed public housing data, will be released on July 26.

The HDB will be offering about 3,300 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Punggol and Tampines in August, and about 4,500 BTO flats in Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and Tengah in November.

There will also be a concurrent Re-Offer of Balance Flats (ROF) exercise and Sale of Balance Flats exercise in August and November.

ROF flats that have not been selected are available for open booking by eligible home seekers throughout the year, the HDB said.

More information on BTO flats and ROF flats are available on the HDB InfoWeb.

