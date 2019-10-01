HDB resale flat prices rise 0.1% in Q3: Flash estimates

Housing Board (HDB) resale prices rose 0.1 per cent in the third quarter of this year compared with the quarter before, according to the latest HDB flash estimates released on Tuesday.

[SINGAPORE] Housing Board (HDB) resale prices rose 0.1 per cent in the third quarter of this year compared with the quarter before, according to the latest HDB flash estimates released on Tuesday.

The resale price index was 130.9, up from 130.8 in the second quarter of the year.

The final figures, with more detailed public housing data, will be released on Oct 25.

As for new flats, the HDB said it will offer about 4,500 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and Tengah next month.

In February next year, it will offer some 3,000 BTO flats in Sembawang and Toa Payoh.

Some flats are still available for open booking. Eligible flat buyers may apply online at HDB InfoWEB.

