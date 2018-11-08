You are here

HDB resale prices dip 0.2% in October from September; volume slips 0.3%: SRX

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 11:18 AM

BP_HDB_081118_36.jpg
Resale prices of Housing Board (HDB) flats dipped 0.2 per cent in October from September, according to flash estimates released by real estate portal SRX Property on Thursday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

October's prices were down 14.3 per cent from its peak in April 2013, and also marked a 2.1 per cent decrease from the same month last year.

Three-room flats and five-room units saw a price increase of 0.8 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively, while prices of four-roomers and executive flats fell 0.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively.

In mature estates, resale prices were up 0.4 per cent from September. But in non-mature estates, prices dropped 0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the data showed that 1,994 HDB resale flats were sold in October, a 0.3 per cent dip from the 1,999 transacted units in September.

However, transactions in October were 11.8 per cent higher than the same month last year. A total of 1,783 resale flats were sold in October 2017.

In October, the overall transaction-over-x-value (TOX) was negative S$1,000. This figure is up S$100 from the S$1,100 in September.

TOX measures whether buyers are overpaying or underpaying, compared with SRX Property's computer-generated market value.

It is the company's take on cash-over-valuation, the premium paid on a flat's expected value and which is no longer tracked by the HDB.

Three-roomers, five-roomers and executive flats had a median TOX of negative S$1,500, negative S$2,000 and negative S$3,000 respectively.

The median TOX for four-room units was zero.

Flats in Toa Payoh appeared to be in demand, posting the highest median TOX of S$8,500. This was followed by Geylang at S$6,000.

In contrast, flats in Clementi had the lowest median TOX of negative S$10,000, followed by Yishun at negative S$8,000.

THE STRAITS TIMES

