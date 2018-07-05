You are here

HDB resale prices dip 0.3% in June from May: SRX

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 11:15 AM

Resale prices of Housing Board flats fell 0.3 per cent last month from May, according to flash data released by real estate portal SRX Property on Thursday.
The data also showed that prices have fallen by 1.9 per cent from the same month last year, and by 13.3 per cent since the peak in April 2013.

The data also showed that prices have fallen by 1.9 per cent from the same month last year, and by 13.3 per cent since the peak in April 2013.

The decline in prices for mature and non-mature flats were relatively similar, at 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.

According to HDB resale data compiled by SRX Property, 1,988 HDB resale flats were sold in June 2018. This was a 13.4 per cent increase from May's 1,753 units.

Compared to the same time period last year, resale volume this June has increased by 13.4 per cent.

The overall median Transaction over X-Value (TOX) was negative S$1,000 last month. TOX measures how much a buyer is overpaying or underpaying on a property based on SRX Property's computer-generated market value.

Among HDB towns with more than 10 resale transactions last month, Tampines and Yishun had the highest positive median TOX values of S$5,000 and S$4,000 respectively. This suggests that a majority of buyers paid above the computer-generated market value for these flats.

On the other end of the spectrum, Bukit Panjang and Geylang had the lowest negative TOX values at S$7,000 and S$6,200. This suggests that most buyers purchased units under the computer-generated market value.

