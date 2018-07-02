HDB resale prices down 1.5% in Q2 y-o-y; 2018 BTO supply to be cut to 16,000 from 17,000

HOUSING Board resale flat prices fell 1.5 per cent in the second quarter in 2018 from a year ago, according to latest flash estimates released on Monday.

Compared with the first quarter of this year, second quarter resale prices rose slightly by 0.1 per cent.

HDB also said that as the HDB resale market continues to stabilise, the agency will cut the supply of Build-to-Order (BTO) flats this year slightly, from 17,000 to about 16,000 flats.

The board added that in the first half of this year, it offered 11,373 flats for sale. This comprised 7,634 BTO flats, as well as 3,739 balance flats offered in the Sales of Balance Flats and Re-offer of Balance Flats exercises.

Another 4,300 BTO flats will be offered by the HDB in Punggol and Yishun in August.

HDB will release finalised figures for resale flat prices for the second quarter on July 27.

THE STRAITS TIMES