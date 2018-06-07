You are here

Home > Real Estate

HDB resale prices rise 0.5% in May from April; volume slips 5.3%: SRX

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 10:24 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

as-housing-1805.jpg
Resale prices of Housing Board flats rose 0.5 per cent in May from April, according to flash estimates released by real estate portal SRX Property on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

RESALE prices of Housing Board flats rose 0.5 per cent in May from April, according to flash estimates released by real estate portal SRX Property on Thursday.

Prices in May have dipped 1.8 per cent from the same month last year, and are down 13.1 per cent since the peak in April 2013.

There was also a 5.3 per cent drop in the number of resale flats sold last month - to 1,753 units sold in May 2018 from 1,851 transacted units in April 2018.

Resale volume was down 52 per cent compared to the peak of 3,649 units sold in May 2010.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On a month-on-month basis, last month's resale prices of HDB four-room flats, five-room flats, and executive flats rose by 0.1 per cent, 0.5 per cent, and 1.5 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, resale prices of HDB three-room flats fell 0.1 per cent. 

In May, the overall median Transaction Over X-Value (TOX) was zero, up from negative S$1,000 in the previous month.

TOX measures whether buyers are overpaying or underpaying compared with SRX Property's computer-generated market value.

Flats in Bishan and Tampines looked to be in demand, with a median TOX of S$12,000 each.

In contrast, Geylang and Serangoon posted the lowest median TOX of negative S$22,000 and negative S$8,000 respectively. 

Real Estate

Foreigners are snapping up New Zealand homes while they can

Ascendas-Singbridge, Temasek to invest 20b rupees in Indian logistics, industrial centres

Three freehold plots up for sale

Airbnb culls Japan listings ahead of new rental law

FEC International buys Royal Oak Residence for S$93m

Brexit puts a ceiling on London housing demand, prices

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
4 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
5 Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

Jun 7, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Del Monte Pacific, TTJ Holdings, Raffles Education, Mandarin Oriental International

Jun 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research sees HPHT selldown as overblown

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening