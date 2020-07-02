You are here

HDB resale prices up 0.2% in Q2 amid Covid-19 outbreak: flash estimates

Resale volume down drastically, with only 789 resale flat transactions in April and May
Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Despite the low sales volume, prices remained relatively firm, indicating that there was little panic selling in the market during the pandemic.
HOUSING and Development Board (HDB) resale prices increased marginally in the second quarter of 2020 amid the Covid-19 outbreak, compared with the first quarter of the year.

The resale price index was 131.8, up 0.2 per cent from the previous quarter, according to HDB...

