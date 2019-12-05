You are here

Home > Real Estate

HDB resale prices up 0.6% in November in biggest month-on-month rise this year: SRX

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 11:39 AM

AK_sgsl_0512.jpg
Housing Board resale prices have notched their biggest month-on-month increase this year despite a smaller number changing hands, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX Property on Thursday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] Housing Board resale prices have notched their biggest month-on-month increase this year despite a smaller number changing hands, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX Property on Thursday.

Resale prices, which through most of 2019 have moved within a -0.2 to +0.2 per cent range, rose 0.6 per cent in November from October. It is the biggest monthly increase since January's 0.5 per cent rise from December.

Compared to November last year, resale prices are up by 0.4 per cent, though they are still off by 13.8 per cent from their peak in April 2013.

Prices in non-mature estates rose by 2 per cent year on year. Those in mature estates fell 2 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Compared to October, three-room, four-room and executive flats saw price increases of 0.1 per cent, 1.2 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively, while prices of five-room flats fell by 0.1 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Aged 50 and buying a home? Trend catches Deutsche Bank's eye

Non-mature estates' prices increased by 1 per cent while mature estates prices stayed flat.

The volume of sales cooled in November after October saw a jump in the number of resales, following higher grants and income ceilings for first-time buyers that kicked in the previous month.

In all, 1,915 HDB resale flats changed hands last month, a 13.5 per cent drop from October's 2,213. However, compared with a year ago, the resale volume was 1.6 per cent higher.

Four-room flats made up 42.5 per cent of the resale units sold last month. Five-room flats accounted for 24.8 per cent and three-room flats 23.6 per cent, while executive flats made up 6.8 per cent. The rest were multi-generation and two-room flats.

SRX forecasts that in the next three months, 4,432 flats will be put on the resale market as they approach their five-year minimum occupation period.

The most expensive resale flat that changed hands last month was a high-floor five-room flat at Commonwealth Drive in Queenstown, which sold for S$1.08 million. A premium maisonette unit in Choa Chu Kang Street 64 was sold for S$900,000, the highest price in a non-mature estate.

Resale flat buyers last month underpaid according to what SRX estimates to be the market value for flats. The overall median transaction over X-value (TOX) was negative S$1,000 last month.

TOX measures how much a buyer is overpaying (positive value) or underpaying (negative value) for a property based on SRX's computer-generated market value. The data includes only districts with more than 10 resale transactions.

HDB executive flats recorded zero TOX while three-room, four-room and five-room recorded negative median TOX of S$3,000, S$1,000 and S$1,000, respectively.

Flats in Sembawang recorded the highest median TOX at positive S$11,000, while those in Ang Mo Kio and Jurong East recorded the lowest median TOX, at negative S$11,000.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Real Estate

Aged 50 and buying a home? Trend catches Deutsche Bank's eye

MNACT buying 2 Tokyo offices that will help mitigate revenue loss from Festival Walk closure

Leshan Gardens in Geylang sold for S$26.28m

Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses at Bt Timah with S$38m guide price

Surface parking lots are now hot property across the US

Collaboration is key to ride Asian student accommodation wave

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 11:32 AM
Consumer

China spends 202b yuan on pampering pets as birthrate slows

[BEIJING] On a sunny mid-October afternoon, Leia spent her third birthday munching a gourmet three-course meal of...

Dec 5, 2019 11:23 AM
Real Estate

Aged 50 and buying a home? Trend catches Deutsche Bank's eye

[NEW YORK] The vision underpinning the American dream - of fresh-faced young people buying a first home with a white...

Dec 5, 2019 11:19 AM
Consumer

Nike, 3M seek new weapon in battle against counterfeit goods

[WASHINGTON] Nike Inc and 3M Co are pressing Congress for more power to block imports of knockoffs at the US border...

Dec 5, 2019 11:18 AM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong bankers say city's divide is infecting office life

[HONG KONG] An economist says he was pushed out of his job at a Chinese bank in part due to his views on the impact...

Dec 5, 2019 10:57 AM
Companies & Markets

Singtel Optus deputy takes over the reins as CEO designate

SINGTEL has named Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as CEO designate of both Optus and Consumer Australia, the telco announced in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly