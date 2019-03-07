You are here

Home > Real Estate

HDB resales drop in February, with no change in prices: SRX

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 1:02 PM
UPDATED Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 1:56 PM

BP_HDB_070319_67.jpg
Housing Board resale transactions resumed their downtrend in February amid the Chinese New Year lull, after January enjoyed the first month-on-month increase in sales since last July's cooling measures.
PHOTO: ST FILE

HOUSING Board resale transactions resumed their downtrend in February amid the Chinese New Year lull, after January enjoyed the first month-on-month increase in sales since last July's cooling measures.

Last month, 1,313 HDB resale flats changed hands, 15.8 per cent less than in January, according to flash estimates from real estate portal SRX on Thursday.

Year on year though, last month's sales volume was 9.9 per cent higher than the 1,195 units sold in February 2018.

HDB resale prices were unchanged last month, in comparison to January.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Compared to February last year, prices last month dipped by 0.5 per cent, and were 13.9 per cent down from their peak in April 2013.

Observing that sellers are generally taking a longer time to offload their HDB flats, Christine Sun, head of research and consultancy at OrangeTee, said: "The slower sales may be attributed mainly to the Chinese New Year festivities and lingering concerns about the depreciating leases of ageing flats. "

She added that prices of HDB resale flats have generally fallen faster than private homes in recent months, which could have widened the price gap between the two property classes. Competition may have also stiffened for sellers due to the increased supply of HDB flats reaching their five-year minimum occupation period (MOP), said Ms Sun.

SRX's data also showed no change to the premium buyers were prepared to pay over market value in February.

For last month, this amount - as measured by SRX's computer-generated overall median transaction over X-value (TOX) - stayed at negative S$1,000.

 

Woodlands posted the highest median TOX among HDB towns with more than 10 resale transactions last month at S$5,000, while mature estate Toa Payoh had the lowest TOX of negative S$16,000.

Buyers were less willing to pay more for bigger flats, with the median TOX for four-room and five-room flats at negative S$1,000 and negative S$5,000 respectively.

The median TOX for three-room flats was S$1,000.

Looking ahead, Ms Sun said HDB resale prices for mature estates may see marginal improvement as more than 4,000 flats may be reaching MOP in Bukit Merah, Queenstown and Ang Mo Kio. Some of these newer flats may be able to command quite attractive prices, she said. 

THE STRAITS TIMES

Real Estate

HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Chinese millennials are clicking up a storm buying Asian property online

Many ways for Oxley to exit its Chevron House investment

Singapore among Asian cities in property investors' sight: report

Once a sleepy giant, Los Angeles' core awakens

Aussie housing downturn unlikely to derail economy

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
3 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
4 Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter
5 StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_M1_070319_41.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SPH to compulsorily acquire all shares in M1 before delisting telco

BP_HDB_070319_62.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Real Estate

HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

BP_Temasek_070319_43.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's triple A rating backed by strong credit profile, high-quality portfolio: Moody's

BP_Singtel_070319_63.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel launches its first video-bundled mobile plans with HBO Go

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening