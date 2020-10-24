HDB resales jump to 10-year high in Q3 as prices rise 1.5% over quarter

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE Housing Board resale market staged a stunning rebound in the third quarter of 2020, with transactions soaring to a 10-year high after diving to their lowest since 2007 in the previous three months.
There were 7,787 resale flats transacted in the July to September...
