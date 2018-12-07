You are here

HDB to launch around 15,000 new flats next year

Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 1:06 PM

The Housing Board (HDB) will launch about 15,000 new flats next year in neighbourhoods like Sengkang, Jurong West and Kallang/Whampoa.
THE Housing Board (HDB) will launch about 15,000 new flats next year in neighbourhoods like Sengkang, Jurong West and Kallang/Whampoa.

This includes around 2,000 flats with shorter wait times in Tengah, where prospective homeowners can expect to collect the keys to their new flats in two to three years from the point of application. Most people who apply for new Build-to-Order (BTO) flats wait three to four years to do so.

HDB launched 15,800 new flats this year, including the first batch of flats with shorter wait times in Sembawang, Sengkang and Yishun last month. In a statement on Friday, HDB said that 3,300 applications were received for the 1,100 flats launched last month.

It also said the first-timer application rates for three-room and larger BTO flats in all estates have remained stable with about two applications for each new flat on offer.

"Most first-timer families who apply for a BTO flat in non-mature estates have been able to book a flat within their first or second try, and definitely on their third try," HDB said.

First-timer families buying new flats can get up to S$80,000 of housing grants, such as the Additional CPF Housing Grant and the Special CPF Housing Grant.

First-time home buyers who buy a resale flat can also get up to S$120,000 in housing grants.

Earlier this year, the HDB also launched a new resale portal which has shortened transaction time from 16 weeks to eight weeks.

"HDB will continue to monitor the housing needs of Singaporeans closely and calibrate our flat supply carefully to provide affordable and quality housing to all," it said.

THE STRAITS TIMES

