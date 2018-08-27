You are here
HDB to launch over 2,000 new waterfront flats in Punggol
Next to new Punggol Coast MRT station, Punggol Point Cove and Punggol Point Woods will be completed by 2023
Singapore
MORE than 2,000 families can opt for waterfront living when two housing projects at a new Punggol district are launched later in August.
Occupying the north-eastern tip of Punggol town, where the land meets the Johor Strait, Punggol Point District has been envisioned as a
