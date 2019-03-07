You are here

Home > Real Estate

HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 12:32 PM

BP_HDB_070319_62.jpg
Singapore's National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said in Parliament on Thursday morning that his ministry is working out details on relaxing Central Provident Fund (CPF) loan rules on the purchase of older Housing Board resale flats, and will announce them soon for implementation in May this year.
BT PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

SINGAPORE's National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said in Parliament on Thursday morning that his ministry is working out details on relaxing Central Provident Fund (CPF) loan rules on the purchase of older Housing Board resale flats, and will announce them soon for implementation in May this year.

One issue is CPF rules, specifically the restriction in CPF usage for flats with less than 60 years of lease remaining, Mr Wong said.

Some banks also take reference from these restrictions when assessing how much loan to extend. As a result, both CPF and loan quantums are reduced for the purchase of such older flats, he said.

"The CPF rule is intended to safeguard the retirement adequacy of buyers who purchase older flats, but its design has led to some unintended consequences. For example, a buyer of a 39-year-old flat can use full CPF; but just a year later, and the amount of CPF will be restricted.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"And there's no good reason why this should be so just because the flat became a year older," Mr Wong pointed out.

He said the Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Manpower have been studying the issue.

"In fact, the focus should not be on the remaining lease of the flat. What we want to ensure is that buyers purchase flats with leases that are long enough to last them for life.

"And if that is done, then we can relax CPF usage rules, even if the remaining lease is less than 60 years," he said.

Mr Wong had said in August last year that his ministry is looking into how to let buyers of shorter-lease flats dip deeper into CPF funds for their purchase, without compromising their retirement savings.

The move aims to address growing concerns among flat owners over their older flats' depreciating leases and the difficulty in selling these - partly because of the limitations placed on prospective buyers over the use of their CPF funds.

If there is more flexibility in the use of CPF funds to buy shorter-lease flats, it would help those who want to purchase flats in more mature HDB estates.

THE STRAITS TIMES

 

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
3 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
4 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
5 Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_M1_070319_41.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SPH to compulsorily acquire all shares in M1 before delisting telco

BP_Temasek_070319_43.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's triple A rating backed by strong credit profile, high-quality portfolio: Moody's

BP_Singtel_070319_63.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel launches its first video-bundled mobile plans with HBO Go

Mar 7, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: M1, Moya, Yangzijiang, Chip Eng Seng, Ramba Energy, No Signboard, FCT

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening