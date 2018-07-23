You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hillhouse, Alibaba said to be cornerstone investors in China Tower's IPO

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

CHINA Tower Corp, the state-owned wireless infrastructure operator, has attracted Hillhouse Capital and a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd as investors in its planned Hong Kong initial public offering, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Hillhouse funds and Taobao China Holding Ltd are among the 10 firms that agreed to buy about US$1.4 billion of stock as cornerstone investors, the people said. China Tower is expected to start taking investor orders on Monday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. The planned deal could raise about US$8 billion, one of the people said.

China Tower is pursuing what could be the world's biggest IPO in almost four years amid a slump in the Hong Kong equity market, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index trading down 15 per cent from its all-time high in January. This year's other hotly anticipated IPO - Xiaomi Corp's US$5.4 billion fundraising - priced last month at the bottom of the range, valuing the phone maker at about half its original target.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hillhouse funds and the Alibaba unit agreed to invest US$400 million and about US$100 million, respectively, in China Tower's IPO, the people said. Other cornerstone investors include affiliates of China National Petroleum Corp, SAIC Motor Corp and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd, according to the people.

An US$8 billion deal would be the world's biggest first-time share sale since Alibaba's US$25 billion US stock offering in 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. China Tower is expected to price its offering around Aug 1, the people said.

The world's largest telecom tower service was formed by combining tower assets of China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd and China Telecom Corp in 2015 as part of a broader plan to reform the nation's state-dominated wireless industry.

China International Capital Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are joint sponsors for the planned deal. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

A homecoming for Hong Lai Huat in name and substance

Coworking surge in Manhattan raises asset-liability quandary

Oregon weighs record bond for housing as real estate prices jump

Canadians feel little pain of rate hikes - so far

Dubai's recipe for economic success takes a beating

New York City sues Airbnb to force compliance with subpoena

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018

BT_20180723_ABTRAIN23_3508115.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Diversity skills becoming management tools of the future

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening