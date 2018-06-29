You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hilton Grand Vacations acquires NYC's Quin for US$175m

Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 8:27 AM

[NEW YORK] Timeshare company Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is expanding its presence on Billionaires' Row with the acquisition of the Quin, a Manhattan hotel with a history reaching back to the 1920s.

The Orlando, Florida-based company paid US$175 million to acquire the West 57th Street property, it said in a statement Thursday. The seller was a fund managed by UBS Asset Management, according to a UBS spokeswoman. Hilton Grand Vacations, which spun out of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. In 2017, has a property directly across 57th Street and two others in Manhattan.

The Quin, a Beaux Arts-style hotel which was known as the Buckingham when it opened in 1929, has housed famous artists, including Georgia O'Keeffe and Marc Chagall. The hotel last sold for US$60 million in 2010, according to property records.

Timeshare companies, which have traditionally focused on beachfront properties and other resort destinations, are demonstrating greater interest in urban hotels as they court millennial customers. Westgate Resorts announced the acquisition of the former Hilton New York Grand Central earlier this month. The Orlando-based timeshare company paid US$50 million, said a person with knowledge of that deal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Quin deal was brokered for UBS Realty by the hotel investment sales team at Eastdil Secured led by Lawrence Wolfe and Mark Schoenholtz, who recently moved to Newmark Knight Frank.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Is ESR building its own 'mini pan-Asian GLP'?

Emerging Towns and Cities requests resumption in trading

Singapore ranks 12th in global real estate transparency index

Stirling Residences open for preview this Saturday

Auction sales in Q2 down 33%

Editor's Choice

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
4 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

BP_Asean_290618_6.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

EY tax practitioners urge Asean to work together on tax matters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening