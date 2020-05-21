You are here

Home > Real Estate

HK land parcel sells for cheaper than expected

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

HONG Kong's government sold a large residential plot at a cheaper price than analysts expected as developers turn cautious amid a worsening economy.

The Kowloon plot, about four times the size of a football field, went to a unit of CK Asset Holdings for HK$4.95 billion (S$905.1 million), 10 per cent less than even the lowest of analyst valuations.

Last week, the government failed to sell another large site in Kai Tak because bids did not meet its reserve. Although property prices in Hong Kong, the world's most expensive city for real estate, have held up relatively well this year, declining just 1.2 per cent since January, optimism is being eroded as pro-democracy protests resumed and the economy struggles to recover from the coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong's economy had its worst slump on record in the first quarter, with key industries including tourism and retail bearing the brunt. The city's unemployment rate rose to the highest in a decade in April, posing risks to the property market as people lose their ability to repay mortgages.

SEE ALSO

Flush with cash, global property buyers wait for sellers to blink

The site that sold on Tuesday evening was valued at HK$5.5-6.5 billion by Knight Frank ahead of the tender. The property services firm had already lowered that valuation by 20 per cent from June last year.

It also came with stringent requirements. As part of its development, at least 1,000 apartments will have to be built and sold to Hong Kong permanent residents at a 20 per cent discount to market rates as part of the government's programme to promote home ownership.

Other developers that submitted bids included Wheelock Properties, Sino Land and China Overseas Land & Investment. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Maybank Kim Eng stays positive on S-Reits in 'conservation mode'

Manager of Eagle Hospitality Trust may get new partner: sponsor

Oxley unit finds buyer for Chevron House retail, banking units at S$315m

PropNex sells 113 new homes during 6 weeks of circuit breaker

Spike in some Hong Kong flat sales raises fraud suspicions

Flush with cash, global property buyers wait for sellers to blink

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 12:23 AM
Consumer

All dressed down and nowhere to go: the new M&S shopping habits

[LONDON] Sports wear, sleep wear and bras are the new best sellers at Marks & Spencer, while suits and ties...

May 21, 2020 12:05 AM
Transport

Air France retires Airbus A380 in coronavirus response

[PARIS] Air France will permanently withdraw its Airbus A380 superjumbos from service in response to the coronavirus...

May 20, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Monkeys infected with Covid-19 develop immunity in studies, a positive sign for vaccines

[CHICAGO] Two studies in monkeys published on Wednesday offer some of the first scientific evidence that surviving...

May 20, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

UK says no new customs posts needed for post-Brexit Northern Ireland border

[LONDON] Britain said on Wednesday it saw no need for new customs infrastructure in Northern Ireland but checks...

May 20, 2020 11:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Japan Foods expects steady revenue but lower earnings for FY2020 due to Covid-19

JAPAN Foods on Wednesday said that, based on a preliminary review of its unaudited management accounts, it expects ...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.