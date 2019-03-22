You are here

Home > Real Estate

HK property tycoon released from jail heads home for dim sum

Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190322_SYSUN22_3731063.jpg
Thomas Kwok, former co-chairman of Sun Hung Kai Properties, served just over three years of his five-year sentence for bribery.

Hong Kong

WHAT'S the first thing a Hong Kong billionaire property tycoon does when he's released from jail? Order dim sum, of course.

"The thing I want to do the most? Go home," 67-year-old Thomas Kwok said outside Stanley Prison after serving just over three years of his five-year sentence. He was granted an early release for good behaviour. "I have already ordered dim sum."

The former co-chairman of Hong Kong's largest developer, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, Kwok was found guilty in 2014 of conspiring to bribe the city's former No 2 official Rafael Hui in exchange for favourable treatment for the company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Kwok has a net worth of US$12.4 billion, making him Hong Kong's fifth-richest person alongside his younger brother Raymond Kwok, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index.

He told reporters he has no immediate plan to return to work and will take time to rest. "There were a lot of changes in the company in the four years that I was absent," he said outside the prison, where he was met by his brother, son Adam and daughter Noelle.

"I need to catch up with the changes in the world and Hong Kong. I would like to visit other countries to study how to incorporate technology into the business," he said. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Frasers Property, FCT to raise stakes in PGIM Real Estate Asia Retail Fund

Oxley appoints agents for sale of hotels

Mortgage bond buyers not worried by Australia's housing slump

Canada's millennials get government funding to buy homes

KKR eyes Asia real estate market with US$1.5b investment fund

Philippine stock soars on Qatari fund's bet

Editor's Choice

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

lwx_paypal_220319_4.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Better engagement, but virtual AGMs also come with some risks

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?

Must Read

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

BT_20190322_VTTEMBUSU_3731202.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Tembusu Partners launching several funds totalling 1b yuan

BT_20190322_VISICC22_3731124.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Government & Economy

SICC aims to raise awareness of the circular economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening