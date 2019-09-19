HK stocks dive fails to attract Eastspring Investments

Hong Kong

EVEN after a plunge in Hong Kong property shares following months of protests in the city, Eastspring Investments says some of the biggest stocks in the sector remain unappealing because of their valuations.

John Tsai, a portfolio manager in Singapore, trimmed his holdings of Henderson Land Development and Sun Hung Kai Properties in July, and remains underweight on the sector.

He cited expensive valuations and lower dividend yields relative to their peers and other sectors such as telecommunications. "My view on Hong Kong property stocks is still cautious," said Mr Tsai, who manages almost US$1 billion in Hong Kong equities and shares of Chinese companies listed in the city.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"We are more value-biased and tend to focus on 'cheaper' stocks that seem to be overly beaten up and not appreciated."

The pro-democracy protests that started in June have dented business at the biggest developers in Hong Kong. Used home prices have slid about 1 per cent since mid-June, data from Centaline shows. The transaction value for new luxury homes slumped 31 per cent in July to an eight-month low.

Sun Hung Kai Properties, the city's No 1 builder, is offering new homes at a discount to entice buyers during the political crisis.

Henderson Land and Sun Hung Kai Properties are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 11 and 9.4 times respectively for 2020, while the Hang Seng Properties Index is at 8.9 times for the same period. The two stocks offer dividend yields of less than 5 per cent, which has prompted Mr Tsai to turn to telecommunications-related stocks for greater income.

In recent weeks, the fund manager has increased his holdings of Lifestyle International Holdings and PCCW that are yielding 8 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.

Mr Tsai prefers cheaper defensives as opposed to traditional ones such as healthcare where the valuations are too high. BLOOMBERG