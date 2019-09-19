You are here

Home > Real Estate

HK stocks dive fails to attract Eastspring Investments

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

EVEN after a plunge in Hong Kong property shares following months of protests in the city, Eastspring Investments says some of the biggest stocks in the sector remain unappealing because of their valuations.

John Tsai, a portfolio manager in Singapore, trimmed his holdings of Henderson Land Development and Sun Hung Kai Properties in July, and remains underweight on the sector.

He cited expensive valuations and lower dividend yields relative to their peers and other sectors such as telecommunications. "My view on Hong Kong property stocks is still cautious," said Mr Tsai, who manages almost US$1 billion in Hong Kong equities and shares of Chinese companies listed in the city.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are more value-biased and tend to focus on 'cheaper' stocks that seem to be overly beaten up and not appreciated."

The pro-democracy protests that started in June have dented business at the biggest developers in Hong Kong. Used home prices have slid about 1 per cent since mid-June, data from Centaline shows. The transaction value for new luxury homes slumped 31 per cent in July to an eight-month low.

Sun Hung Kai Properties, the city's No 1 builder, is offering new homes at a discount to entice buyers during the political crisis.

Henderson Land and Sun Hung Kai Properties are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 11 and 9.4 times respectively for 2020, while the Hang Seng Properties Index is at 8.9 times for the same period. The two stocks offer dividend yields of less than 5 per cent, which has prompted Mr Tsai to turn to telecommunications-related stocks for greater income.

In recent weeks, the fund manager has increased his holdings of Lifestyle International Holdings and PCCW that are yielding 8 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.

Mr Tsai prefers cheaper defensives as opposed to traditional ones such as healthcare where the valuations are too high. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Two hospitality assets flipped for 30-70% profit in just months

New app by UOB, SoReal helps SMEs buy commercial properties faster

5 adjoining Kampong Glam shophouses up for tender

Manhattan House up for sale, S$300m reserve price

Trump's childhood home on auction block again

US housing starts, building permits hit 12-year high

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_190919_1.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Vickers remisiers, UOB Kay Hian tie knot after marathon courtship

BT_20190919_WANGZ_3896967.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Real Estate

Two hospitality assets flipped for 30-70% profit in just months

Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore mutual funds charge 'higher fees than global average'

Must Read

BP_UOB_190919_1.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Vickers remisiers, UOB Kay Hian tie knot after marathon courtship

BT_20190919_WANGZ_3896967.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Real Estate

Two hospitality assets flipped for 30-70% profit in just months

BT_20190919_SINGLIFE19_3896959.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Insurtech offering life insurance, investment returns and layoff benefit rolled into one

Sep 19, 2019
Garage

Venture capital firms share long-term investment strategies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly