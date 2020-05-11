You are here

Home > Real Estate

HK's Goldin Financial sells residential land at loss citing market outlook concern

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 11:32 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Goldin Financial Holdings Ltd on Monday said it has sold a residential land parcel at a loss of HK$2.6 billion (S$473 million), in a rare move aimed at reducing debt given an uncertain property market amid economic downturn.

The firm's stock rose 4.2 per cent following the announcement.

Selling undeveloped land bought by tender is unusual. For Goldin, however, the sale of land in the Kai Tak district marks the second time in a year for such a purchase to go awry.

Last May, Goldin won the tender to buy a commercial land parcel in the same district worth about US$1.4 billion. However, it dropped the deal a month later at the expense of its deposit citing economic instability brought about by anti-government protests.

This time round, the novel coronavirus outbreak has disrupted economic activity, clouding the outlook for the territory's usually buoyant property market.

SEE ALSO

HK testing travellers' saliva in fight to control Covid-19

Goldin in a bourse filing said it had agreed with Top Family Group on Sunday to sell the land which could potentially yield a gross floor area of up to 53,394 square metres for HK$7.05 billion.

The price is 21 per cent lower than in November 2018 when Goldin bought the land parcel from the government for HK$8.9 billion with plans to build residential apartments.

"Considering the preliminary stage of development of the property and the significant capital required for the project, the directors adopted a prudent approach to retain more cash for the group's existing business, against the uncertain outlook in the property market and the overall economic downturn in Hong Kong," Goldin said in the filing.

The loss incurred from the sale also included interest charges from bank loans.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

The billionaire poker club behind China's most indebted developer

Elite Commercial Reit posts Q1 DPU of 0.74 pence, 1.4% above forecast

Covid-19 impact 'largely confined' to hospitality ops: Tuan Sing

Google affiliate axes plans for futuristic community

Dubai Reit says irregular trading caused plunge in share price

Manulife US Reit portfolio occupancy rises to 96.5% in Q1

BREAKING NEWS

May 11, 2020 11:26 AM
Banking & Finance

China cut interest rates for standing lending facility loans in April

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank said it lowered interest rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) in April,...

May 11, 2020 11:02 AM
Transport

China's April passenger car retail sales down 5.6% y-o-y: industry body

[BEIJING] China's passenger car retail sales in April fell 5.6 per cent from a year earlier to 1.43 million, the...

May 11, 2020 11:01 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades SingPost to 'fully valued', lowers FY21/22 forecast

DBS Group Research has downgraded Singapore Post (SingPost) to "fully valued" from "hold", with a revised target...

May 11, 2020 11:00 AM
Garage

Indian startups get creative as coronavirus crisis fuels funding crunch

[BENGALURU] Samik Sarkar was managing to eke a profit out of his online apparel store before the coronavirus crisis...

May 11, 2020 10:52 AM
Consumer

From coffee filter to safety mask, in a hurry

[BERLIN] As the wave of coronavirus infections broke over Europe in March, causing reserves of medical supplies to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.