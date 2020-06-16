Hmlet readies property listing platform, names new CFO and CTO

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE-BASED co-living operator Hmlet is testing out a new platform which will let landlords list their properties directly with the startup.
The platform will also give them access to advanced analytics, tools and services. This will give them better insight on how...
