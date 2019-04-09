Hmlet snags former CPIB headquarters as its largest co-living space in Singapore

SINGAPORE based co-living company, Hmlet, has signed a new property in the Tanjong Pagar, Cantonment Downtown CBD precinct. The startup will operate more than 150 rooms as serviced apartment units at its largest co-living building to date.

The co-living space is set to open in July, and will see Hmlet increase its number of members to more than 2,400 across the Asia-Pacific by the end of the year, Hmlet said.

The building was the former location of Keppel Primary School, before it was used as Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) headquarters from 1998 to 2004.

Located at 150 Cantonment Road, the property has a site area of about 76,000 square feet, with a gross floor area of about 47,000 sq ft. It is housed across three levels in two blocks, and is situated near Tanjong Pagar station and the Outram Park interchange.

The property was part of a Singapore Land Authority public tender for the rental of state property. The tender was awarded to LHN Facilities Management, an indirect subsidiary of Catalist-listed real estate management services group, LHN.

LHN is partnering Hmlet to customise the design and renovation of the property. "With Hmlet leading the design input, LHN will build additional facilities such as a swimming pool, a gym and an all-day in-house cafe," Hmlet said in a press statement on Tuesday.

"The tender for this property was aligned with the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s plans to build new homes in the CBD, and rejuvenate predominantly office developments into mixed-use buildings, with an aim to bring greater footfall and activities after work hours into the Anson Road, Robinson Road and Tanjong Pagar areas."

Added Hmlet's CEO and founder, Yoan Kamalski: "We are seeing a growing demand for more co-living options in Singapore, and look forward to offering the great services that Hmlet has become known for to even more members."

In November last year, Hmlet raised a US$6.5 million Series A funding round led by Sequoia India.

Founded in 2016, the company provides community-centric homes in Singapore and Hong Kong. It provides custom-designed rooms and apartments with monthly rolling contracts, as well as offerings such as cleaning, laundry services and professional workshops.

The company also uses its proprietary technology to match flatmates, increasing the likelihood that members will build "harmonious and vibrant relationships", Hmlet said in November.