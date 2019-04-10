Hmlet to open its largest co-living space

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE based co-living company, Hmlet, has signed a new property in the Tanjong Pagar, Cantonment Downtown CBD precinct. The startup will operate more than 150 rooms as serviced apartment units at its largest co-living building to date.
The space is set to open in July
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg