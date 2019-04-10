You are here

Hmlet to open its largest co-living space

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

SINGAPORE based co-living company, Hmlet, has signed a new property in the Tanjong Pagar, Cantonment Downtown CBD precinct. The startup will operate more than 150 rooms as serviced apartment units at its largest co-living building to date.

The space is set to open in July

