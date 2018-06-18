You are here

Home > Real Estate

Ho Bee Land acquires freehold Grade A London property with £650m investment

21-storey office building occupies a substantial freehold island site of about 1.37 acres in the City of London, said to be rare in the city core
Mon, Jun 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BP_Ropemaker Place_180618_7.jpg
Registered in Luxembourg, Frasia Properties Sàrl owns the property known as Ropemaker Place, a 21-storey Grade A office building comprising approximately 602,000 square feet of commercial space.
PHOTO: HO BEE LAND

Singapore

PROPERTY group Ho Bee Land announced on Sunday that it has acquired a freehold 21-storey Grade A office building in London, by purchasing its owner Frasia Properties Sàrl for £650 million (approximately S$1.16 billion).

Registered in Luxembourg, Frasia Properties Sàrl owns the property known as Ropemaker Place, a 21-storey Grade A office building comprising approximately 602,000 square feet of commercial space.

Ropemaker Place occupies a substantial freehold island site of about 1.37 acres (about half a hectare) in the City of London, said to be rare in the city core.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It is strategically located to take advantage of the introduction of Crossrail (to be completed and operational in December this year) with Moorgate station less than 200 metres away and Liverpool Street Station, the busiest transport hub in the City of London, 400 metres away.

The property is currently multi-let with a weighted average lease term of 10.5 years to expiry and 8.5 years to break option.

It offers a running yield of approximately 4.68 per cent with an annual rental income of about £30.57 million, with office accommodation accounting for 97.4 per cent. The property will be held for long-term investment.

In a filing, the group said that the combination of a long weighted average income lease term and strong covenants of the tenants will provide Ho Bee Land with a steady and secure income stream. It is also expected to help the group weather the Brexit uncertainty over the next two to three years.

With the acquisition of Ropemaker Place, Ho Bee Land's total investment in London has risen to S$2.4 billion, which constitutes 41 per cent of the group's total investment portfolio.

Chua Thian Poh, chairman and CEO of Ho Bee Land, said: "Despite Brexit, London has proven resilient and maintained its position as the world's top financial city ahead of New York. We remain confident of the long-term prospects of London. The Brexit uncertainty has, in fact, provided us with the opportunity to suss out excellent investment opportunities like Ropemaker Place."

He added that the acquisition allows the group to "substantially grow its robust and sustainable recurrent income base".

The acquisition is financed by internal funds and bank borrowings. It is expected to contribute positively to the consolidated earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of Ho Bee Land group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2018.

Ho Bee Land's London advisory team in this transaction includes Dentons, Deloitte and Savills.

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_180618_5.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Emerging demand for digital expertise on listed boards

BT_20180618_VIGRAB18_3473153.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab secures S$500m facility from HSBC for vehicle fleet financing

Most Read

1 Mahathir rejects Jho Low deal for immunity: report
2 Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11
3 China's yuan to get hit with US$20b dividend onslaught
4 US farmers stressed, angry at trade wars
5 Trump threatened to send 25 million Mexicans to Japan: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_DBS_180618_5.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Emerging demand for digital expertise on listed boards

BP_OnM_180618_11.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices

BT_20180618_VIAFRICA18_3473115.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Tharman concludes meetings with Kenya, Rwanda amid deepening ties in Africa

BP_NYSE_180618_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Top Stories

Stock market remains in correction mode

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening