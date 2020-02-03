You are here

Home > Real Estate

Holland Village shophouse units, land parcels up for sale at S$13.8m

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 2:00 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

26A & 26C Lorong Mambong .jpg
The freehold properties have a total strata area of about 1,840 square feet (sq ft). Meanwhile, the front and rear land parcels span a combined land area of about 1,020 sq ft.
PHOTO: Cushman & Wakefield

TWO retail units within a shophouse in Holland Village together with their adjacent front and rear land parcels have been launched for sale at an indicative price of S$13.8 million.

The two strata units, one on the first storey and the other on the second storey, are located at 26A and 26C Lorong Mambong respectively.

The freehold properties have a total strata area of about 1,840 square feet (sq ft). Meanwhile, the front and rear land parcels span a combined land area of about 1,020 sq ft.

The first-floor unit is approved for restaurant use, and the land parcels may be leased out as outdoor refreshment areas for patio dining use, exclusive marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield said on Monday.

The second-floor unit was most recently used as a hair salon, although the eventual buyer may apply for a change of use subject to approval from the relevant authorities, Cushman & Wakefield told The Business Times

SEE ALSO

JTC awards tender for Tuas industrial site to sole bidder

"Freehold commercial properties within District 10 are rare," said Shaun Poh, executive director of capital markets at the real estate services firm.

Holland Village has been earmarked by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) as a growth precinct with plans for more pedestrian walkways and a new community park. Nearby, a mixed-use development, One Holland Village, is also under construction.

"Given URA's plans for the precinct and the anticipated completion of new developments in the immediate vicinity, the properties will likely appeal to investors seeking prime assets with tremendous potential for capital appreciation and rental upside," Mr Poh said.

The shophouse and land parcels are a three-minute walk from the Holland Village MRT station. Within the Holland Village enclave is a mix of restaurants, cafes and sports bars.

Foreigners can purchase the properties, and additional buyer’s stamp duty will not be applicable.

The expression of interest exercise closes on March 5 at 3pm.

Real Estate

Irish housing crisis derails Varadkar's re-election bid

Australian home prices start year on strong note, building to follow

WeWork picks real estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani as new chief executive

UK commercial property investments forecast to rise by 9.3% this year: JLL

Rental prices on Berlin apartments frozen or lowered for 5 years in bid to slow gentrification

French couple living off-grid challenges French zoning laws

BREAKING

Feb 3, 2020 04:37 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the open Monday, rebounding slightly from a pre-weekend slide on spreading...

Feb 3, 2020 04:34 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with small gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished Monday on a positive note, squeezing out a small gain on bargain-buying after...

Feb 3, 2020 04:27 PM
Government & Economy

China 'urgently needs' medical masks to tackle virus

[BEIJING] China said Monday it "urgently needs" protective medical equipment as the death toll in the country from a...

Feb 3, 2020 04:13 PM
Real Estate

Irish housing crisis derails Varadkar's re-election bid

[DUBLIN] Nine years after a devastating crash in property prices catapulted the party of Irish Prime Minister Leo...

Feb 3, 2020 04:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Zhongmin Baihui announces shorter hours, Hunan mall closure

MAINBOARD-LISTED Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group, which owns and operates more than a dozen malls in China, on Monday...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly