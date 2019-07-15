You are here

Home > Real Estate

Home-price growth weakens in China as wider curbs kick in

Mon, Jul 15, 2019 - 10:49 AM

BP_China home_150719_101.jpg
Home-price growth in China weakened for the first time since February after authorities widened curbs to tamp down on a market that was re-inflating.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Home-price growth in China weakened for the first time since February after authorities widened curbs to tamp down on a market that was re-inflating.

New-home prices, excluding government-subsidised housing, increased just 0.66 per cent on average in June from May in 70 major cities tracked by the government, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday. That's slightly slower than a 0.71 per cent advance a month earlier and compares to a 0.62 per cent gain in April.

The moderation follows a solid upswing in the previous three months. Officials walk a tightrope when it comes to property in China, wanting to keep a lid on housing prices, yet at the same time keep the property market strong enough to support a slowing economy

"A turning point may have emerged," said Ding Zuyu, co-president of property consultancy E-House. "Even though some cities appear red-hot, the overall market is still under pressure."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The softness may not be the end of local-government curbs, however. Authorities have the ability to fine tune policy on an individual city or town basis should they wish. Last month, Xi'an cracked down on who could buy property in the city after home values surged a nation-leading 2 per cent in May

While weaker price growth may tempt buyers and investors to wade in, developers are already under pressure from an array of measures aimed at curtailing their fundraising activities

June's smaller increase was largely due to weaker figures from less-developed tier 3 cities, where price growth slowed to 0.58 per cent as support from the central bank for shanty-town renovation projects evaporated. Home-price growth also weakened in the biggest tier 1 cities, with values up just 0.25 per cent, the slowest rise in three months

Tier 2 cities continued to show strength, with prices accelerating 0.8 per cent, the fastest in seven months. Many of these cities have loosened requirements to gain residency permits, a prerequisite to buy property in the various cities

The biggest gains - at 2.5 per cent - were in Luoyang, one of the biggest cities in Henan province.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

CapitaLand’s Ascott signs 26 new properties, enters 6 new cities

China H1 property investment slows, sales dip

Smaller London home-price drop shows bottom near: Rightmove

The rise of the flexible workspace

GuocoLand mounts drive to be leader in urban rejuvenation

'High-rise' schools in the city?

Editor's Choice

BT_20190715_CCWALLETTAN_3834803.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Garage

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

BT_20190715_LTTOPLINE_3834860.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Accrelist turns around with final facelift

Most Read

1 35 employees kill themselves. Will their bosses go to jail?
2 Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat
3 How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears
4 Aberdeen to manage AIIB's US$500m ESG portfolio of Asian infrastructure bonds
5 Warren Buffett's electric cars are here

Must Read

BP_Singaporeconstruction_150719_102.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore’s construction sector may face protracted slowdown in medium term: Fitch

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

Somerset City Centre Atyrau.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand’s Ascott signs 26 new properties, enters 6 new cities

Jul 15, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, United Engineers, HMI, Spackman, SPH, Yoma, AusGroup

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly