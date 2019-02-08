You are here

Home > Real Estate

Home prices in London's most-desired districts at 6-year low

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190208_HOME_3690132.jpg
London's high-end house prices have been hit by a succession of tax reforms that have boosted the sales-tax bill for the most expensive homes to as much as 15 per cent of the purchase price.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

POLITICAL chaos and a series of tax hikes pushed the average price of a home in London's most-desired districts down by almost 5 per cent last year, paring it to a low not seen since the start of 2013.

Home prices in the British capital's prime postcodes - which include Chelsea, Islington, Kensington and Mayfair - dropped 1.5 per cent in the final quarter of 2018 as lawmakers failed to reach an accord on Brexit, data compiled by broker Knight Frank showed. That extended the decline for the year to 4.6 per cent.

London's high-end house prices have been hit by a succession of tax reforms that have boosted the sales-tax bill for the most expensive homes to as much as 15 per cent of the purchase price.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The hikes, coupled with uncertainty about the country's political and economic future, has decimated the market for homes and reduced transaction levels to historic lows.

"Both pricing and sales volumes were on a downward trajectory in the second half of 2018," Knight Frank's head of London residential research, Tom Bill, wrote in the report.

The downturn highlights "the impact of political uncertainty over the last six months".

Prices in the best areas around the edges of central London, where thousands of new apartments are being built, fell at a near identical pace to the prime areas and are now at a five-year low, the broker said in the report on Monday.

Those districts include Canary Wharf, Hampstead, Richmond and Wimbledon.

Pockets of housing-oversupply in some of those regions are also eroding values. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

HDB offers buyers new option: apply today, book tomorrow

New York's Park Lane Hotel stake sold as part of 1MDB recovery

Greek hoteliers say home-renting to tourists 'out of control'

UK billionaire’s US$648m London development gets rejected

Australian developer Mirvac defies downturn to post profit jump

Buyers can apply, book HDB flat by next working day with revamped balance flats scheme

Editor's Choice

Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
4 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore

Must Read

Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BT_20190208_MLWEEKEND8_3689919.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Weekend

A revolution in retail

BT_20190208_CCEF8__3689867.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Garage

Entrepreneur First steps up effort to tap Asia's pool of deep-tech talent

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening