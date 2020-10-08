Homebuyers can go on virtual tours of over 140 projects in Singapore this weekend

ERA Singapore CEO Jack Chua, in front of a virtual property tour. ERA will offer developers' discounts on selected units on the two days.

THIS weekend, ERA Singapore will launch what it says is the country's largest virtual real estate gallery for homebuyers.

The ERA Property Weekend 2020 event on Oct 10 and 11 will feature virtual tours of more than 140 projects islandwide as well as property market insights from 14 of its industry experts.

Hosted on the ERA website, the event offers an immersive viewing experience with 360-degree detailed showcases of the projects. Buyers can browse through the projects online anytime during the weekend.

They can also access property information, factsheets, site or floor plans and available units, and instantly book personal appointments with ERA agents.

ERA will offer developers' discounts on selected units on the two days. Buyers can register for a personal virtual home tour over the weekend to access these offers.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

There will also be loyalty rewards totalling over S$250,000 for ERA real estate agents who cash out from their LyteMoney business wallets. These rewards include gold bars, staycations, lifestyle vouchers and cash, the agency said in a press statement on Thursday.

The 14 speakers - including ERA Singapore chief executive officer Jack Chua, chief operating officer Marcus Chu and key executive officer Eugene Lim - will deliver a total of 16 talks on the property market.

The webinars will be conducted hourly from 10am to 6pm on both days. Topics will include how investors can globalise their property portfolios in an increasingly flat world, and having a deal-structuring framework to maximise returns.

ERA said the speakers will also offer tips on property purchasing, for those who are interested in buying Good Class Bungalows and luxury properties.

In the statement, Mr Chua said the agency aims to offer interested buyers a "seamless, one-stop platform for home viewing and in-depth property-related insights".

Meanwhile, ERA is providing a "career and digitalisation support package" for those seeking a real estate career with the agency or looking to "future-proof" said career. It is offering subsidies totalling more than S$1,800 per agent. This includes registration fees, administrative fees and a work kit with professional indemnity insurance and business cards.

The package will also include mentorship programmes and access to technological tools that generate professional advice and market insights.

ERA said that as an international real estate agency with a presence in 10 countries, it is "continuously pioneering new marketing concepts that address today's home-buying behaviour".