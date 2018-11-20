You are here

Home > Real Estate

Homeowners who opposed collective sale must still pay stamp duty: Lawrence Wong

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 2:42 PM

IN a collective sale of private homes, homeowners who opposed it will still have to pay any seller's stamp duty that applies to them.

"If the sale occurs within the holding period, the seller's stamp duty is applied, regardless of whether an individual owner consented to or opposed the sale," said Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong in Parliament on Tuesday.

The reason is that the collective sales committee is given the powers to enter into a sale and purchase agreement on behalf of all owners when it gets the consent of the required majority of residents in the property, he added. This agreement is binding on all owners.

Mr Wong, who is also the National Development Minister, was replying to Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten), who asked whether the seller's stamp duty is waived for those who did not sign the agreement to launch a collective sale.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This duty was introduced in 2010, with the aim of discouraging short-term holding of residential properties and is part of the Government's measures to ensure a stable and sustainable property market.

The collective sale of properties below 10 years old requires the consent of at least 90 per cent of residents by share value and strata area, and 80 per cent for developments aged 10 years or older.

The seller's stamp duty varies according to how long a person has owned the property.

For example, a person who bought a property in April 2017 and sold it in March 2018 will pay a stamp duty of 12 per cent of the selling price or market value, whichever is higher. If the home is sold for S$1.5 million, the duty is S$180,000.

Homeowners who do not consent to a collective sale can file their objections at the Strata Titles Board, which can then look into them and make a decision, Mr Wong said. Such objections can be on grounds like financial loss.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
4 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
5 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

dbs1.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking

AK_Hyflux_3110.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hotel Properties Limited, Hyflux, SATS

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Refinancing risk in Asia to 'remain low and manageable' over next 5 years: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening