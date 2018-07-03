You are here

Hometown America drops due diligence condition for Gateway Lifestyle offer

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

HOMETOWN America adjusted its takeover bid for Australian retirement village owner Gateway Lifestyle Group on Monday, offering to drop due diligence if the target agreed to its A$695 million (S$699.5 million) cash offer.

Hometown said that its bid, at A$2.30 cash per share, was superior to an identically priced offer from Canadian private equity firm Brookfield Asset Management because Gateway had promised to pay out a 5.35 Australian cent dividend during the bidding contest.

Hometown's cash offer would slip to A$2.25 a share if Gateway was unwilling to sign a bid implementation agreement at the higher price. Gateway said that it was considering the offer.

The bid implementation deal would contain features including a unanimous commitment by Gateway's board to recommend the bid, Hometown said.

Gateway agreed to an exclusive due diligence by Brookfield Property Group, a unit of Canadian alternative asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which made a non-binding A$2.30 a share offer for Gateway on June 21.

Investing in the retirement sector is viewed by analysts as a means to profit from Australia's ageing population and tap generous government subsidies offered to pensioners. REUTERS

