You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hong Kong August home prices post biggest monthly drop since Feb

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 11:48 AM

af_hongkong-homes_300920.jpg
Private home prices in Hong Kong fell 1.1 per cent in August, their biggest monthly drop since February, official data by the Rating and Valuation Department showed on Wednesday, as the financial centre was hit by a new wave of coronavirus infections.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Private home prices in Hong Kong fell 1.1 per cent in August, their biggest monthly drop since February, official data by the Rating and Valuation Department showed on Wednesday, as the financial centre was hit by a new wave of coronavirus infections.

The drop last month compared to a 0.5 per cent fall in July, and wiped out the gains so far this year. Prices in one of the world's most expensive property markets had been resilient despite the Covid-19 outbreak and political uncertainties, supported by strong demand and low interest rates.

Property agents had expected a bigger fall in prices in August, due to a lag effect, after the city was hit by a new wave of coronavirus cases in July, suppressing housing transaction volumes.

But the volumes picked up this month after the government eased some social distancing measures since the beginning of the month. They were forecast to be 25 per cent higher in September than August, according to realtor Centaline.

Property developers have also sped up new launches over the weekend, selling a total of 330 new flats in two days, according to local media reports, the highest since June.

SEE ALSO

US housing market to remain a bright spot in a weak economy

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

Accordia Golf Trust completes divestment, suspends trading in units

US housing market to remain a bright spot in a weak economy

China Evergrande rises 13.9% after deal with Hengda investors

Redas calls for ABSD deferment for first-time HDB upgraders to private property

HDB upgraders likely to sustain strong condo sales: DBS

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 11:48 AM
Companies & Markets

UOB launches digital banking platform UOB Infinity for corporate clients

UOB on Wednesday said it has launched digital solution UOB Infinity for its corporate clients.

Sep 30, 2020 11:43 AM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: DBS upgrades Keppel to 'buy', says O&M review could restore confidence

DBS Group Research has upgraded Keppel Corp to "buy" from "hold" following its recent price correction and given...

Sep 30, 2020 11:41 AM
Technology

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

[SINGAPORE] Amazon is planning to take over some of Citigroup's office space in Singapore at a time when a number of...

Sep 30, 2020 11:34 AM
Government & Economy

Pompeo due in Asia for talks on China, North Korea

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will head next week to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia, the State...

Sep 30, 2020 11:17 AM
Banking & Finance

China issues draft loss-absorbing capacity rules for systemically important banks

[SHANGHAI] China on Wednesday published draft rules that require its global systematically important banks to beef...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, DBS, Singapore Airlines, CCT, CMT, Teckwah

Redas calls for ABSD deferment for first-time HDB upgraders to private property

Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.2%

Phase 3 reopening will not see big jump in business: economists

Disney to cut 28,000 US employees due to coronavirus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.