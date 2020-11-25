You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hong Kong cuts stamp duty on commercial property amid slump

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 2:14 PM

rk_hongkong-residential_251120.jpg
The Hong Kong government is scrapping an extra stamp duty levied on commercial property purchases in an effort to bring the lacklustre market back to life.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong government is scrapping an extra stamp duty levied on commercial property purchases in an effort to bring the lacklustre market back to life.

The government will abolish the additional duty for non-residential properties effective Thursday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said during a speech. The levy of as much as 8.5 per cent of a property's value was introduced in 2013 to cool the overheated market. Commercial deals will still be subject to a standard duty of as much as 4.25 per cent.

It's not the first time the government has rolled out measures to stimulate transactions amid a recession and the pandemic. In August, Hong Kong's central bank raised the loan-to-value ratio for commercial properties to 50 per cent from 40 per cent to allow buyers to borrow more money to purchase office, retail and industrial space.

The city used to be one of the region's most active markets. Deals often broke world records before the double whammy of anti-government protests and Covid-19 ground activity to a halt.

Hong Kong has seen its commercial property transactions slump by 62 per cent since the beginning of the year from the same period in 2019, according to a November report by Real Capital Analytics. By comparison, the Asia-Pacific region posted a 31 per cent drop in deals.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Hong Kong's economy recently showed signs of recovery from recession. Its gross domestic product (GDP) declined 3.4 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier, better than the median estimate of a 5.6 per cent contraction in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The city's GDP rose 3 per cent in the third quarter from the prior period.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 02:54 PM
Technology

At China's premier Internet conference, few address the regulatory elephant in the room

[WUZHEN, China] China's annual World Internet Conference is usually a forum for luminaries from the country's online...

Nov 25, 2020 02:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Help genuine HDB upgrader with ABSD remission: UOL chief

THERE has been another plea of letting genuine first-time HDB upgraders to a private condo to defer payment of...

Nov 25, 2020 02:48 PM
Consumer

Nestle sells Yinlu business in China amid portfolio cleanup

[ZURICH] Nestle has agreed to sell its Yinlu peanut milk and canned rice porridge businesses in China to Food Wise...

Nov 25, 2020 02:17 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher tracking US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street thanks to...

Nov 25, 2020 02:13 PM
Consumer

China vaccine maker applies for public use of Covid shot

[BEIJING] A leading Chinese vaccine developer has applied for authorisation to bring its Covid-19 shot to the market...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

Stocks to watch: UOB, Singapore Airlines, ST Engineering, Cromwell E-Reit

High Court dismisses Singapore firm's bid to release funds to pare Wirecard 'loans'

Sea's Forrest Li credits Singapore in Businessman of the Year win

Singapore stocks rise at open, tracking Wall Street advance; STI up 0.6%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for