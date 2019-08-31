You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hong Kong home prices ease for 2nd consecutive month in July

Property agents expect downward trend to continue over the next few months
Sat, Aug 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

HONG KONG private home prices fell for the second straight month in July, according to government data released on Friday, amid continued pressure on the local economy from increasingly violent street protests and United States-China trade tensions.

The price drop slowed to 0.1 per cent, compared to June's revised 0.6 per cent fall, but property agents said the deceleration was due to low transaction volumes and they expected the downward trend to continue over the next few months.

"The low volume reflects the gap between buyers' and sellers' expectations," said Buggle Lau, the chief analyst at realtor Midland. "Because of the fast contraction in transactions, the price drop did not accelerate as originally expected."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Lau added that there was some positivity in the fact that there were not many cases of forced selling due to any cash crunch in the market, so he did not expect a fall as big as the 10 per cent correction over the second half of last year.

Some other analysts, however, expect a fall of between 10 per cent and 15 per cent over the remainder of this year.

Realtor Centaline estimated last week that August transaction volumes and value in the secondary home market would drop to their lowest levels in six months, while values in the new home market would drop the lowest in eight months.

A drop in Centaline's valuation index also showed that banks were becoming more conservative about approving mortgage loans, signalling a correction in the market.

Hong Kong's open economy is being hard pressed by the year-long US-China trade war and social unrest since mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party-controlled courts. REUTERS

Real Estate

Muted updates to DC rates amid challenging macro scene

URA moves to conserve former SCGS buildings at Emerald Hill

Sun Venture secures maiden green club loan of S$455m for 71 Robinson Road

'Goodbye Gagarin': Paris razes estate built by Communists

Speculators already rushing to buy land around Indonesia's new capital

Reits (August 31-September 1, 2019)

Editor's Choice

BT_20190831_JLSORA31_3878646.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

End of Libor will see replacement of SOR benchmark

BT_20190831_KRDC3150CE_3879035.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Real Estate

Muted updates to DC rates amid challenging macro scene

Aug 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Market value of Singapore stocks shrinks again in August

Must Read

BT_20190831_JLSORA31_3878646.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

End of Libor will see replacement of SOR benchmark

BT_20190831_KRDC3150CE_3879035.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Real Estate

Muted updates to DC rates amid challenging macro scene

BT_20190831_VIBANK31_3878895.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank lending dips in July, weighed down by fall in business loans

BT_20190831_NAHMERGER31_3879044.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Government & Economy

India unveils mergers involving 10 state-owned banks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly