You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hong Kong home prices post marginal gain in 2020

Figures resilient despite 2019 's social unrest and last year's Covid outbreak
Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

HONG Kong private home prices, among the most expensive in the world, eked out a tiny gain in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed on Wednesday, barely extending a run of increases dating back to 2009 when prices were only a third of the current level.

According to preliminary property index data though could yet be revised downward, prices grew by a fraction last year, giving a December index reading of 379.3 versus 379.2 for 2019.

Home prices in the Asia financial hub have been resilient despite the social unrest in 2019 and Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, supported by robust demand and low interest rates.

Still, prices eased by 0.4 per cent in December, the third consecutive month of decline, according to the data, compared with a revised 0.2 per cent drop in November.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Realtors generally expect prices will continue to soften in the first half of this year pending coronavirus vaccinations being made widely available.

Beyond that, property consultancies Savills and Colliers both expect up to 5 per cent price rises in the mass residential market over the full year.

Savills said long-term positive factors such as abundant liquidity and low real interest rates supporting demand are likely to outweigh short-term negative factors, including a rise in unemployment.

Property developers stepped up the rollout of new launches in the New Year, selling over 1,000 new flats so far in January, 80 per cent more than in December, according to industry surveys.

A survey of 500 Hong Kong residents conducted by Citi Hong Kong in December shows 43 per cent of respondents expected property prices to stay steady this year, while 8 per cent considered it was a good or excellent time to buy a home, compared with 10 to 11 per cent in the previous three quarters, and 5 per cent a year ago, before the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Having witnessed the cyclical fluctuations in the Covid-19 pandemic, the public were undeterred by the fourth wave of the outbreak and stayed calm and confident in the property market despite the impact of the pandemic," Citi said. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Timing a 'make or break' factor for property deals

Nippon Express may sell Tokyo HQ building; sale could fetch over 100b yen

Singapore investment sales poised for robust recovery in 2021

End of offices? New York's business districts face uncertain future

Brokers' take: Higher office space demand from TMT to benefit Suntec Reit, say analysts

Swiber's headquarters in Jurong put on market for S$40m

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 28, 2021 12:28 AM
Consumer

Bangladesh garment sector struggles as pandemic empties order books

[DHAKA] Bangladesh's huge export-oriented readymade garment industry is fighting for its survival after fresh...

Jan 28, 2021 12:22 AM
Banking & Finance

China to step up supervision of financial activities on Internet platforms

[BEIJING] China's banking and insurance regulator on Wednesday said it would strengthen supervision over financial...

Jan 28, 2021 12:18 AM
Technology

Police dismantle world's 'most dangerous' criminal hacking network

[LONDON] International law enforcement agencies said on Wednesday they had dismantled a criminal hacking scheme...

Jan 27, 2021 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing recovery continues despite weak December

[WASHINGTON] The ongoing struggles of the aviation sector held back US durable goods orders at the end of 2020, but...

Jan 27, 2021 11:41 PM
Transport

Boeing takes US$6.5b charge on new delay to 777X jet

[CHICAGO] Boeing pushed back the debut of its 777X jetliner and said it would absorb a US$6.5 billion pretax charge...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bangladesh garment sector struggles as pandemic empties order books

China to step up supervision of financial activities on Internet platforms

Police dismantle world's 'most dangerous' criminal hacking network

US manufacturing recovery continues despite weak December

Boeing takes US$6.5b charge on new delay to 777X jet

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for