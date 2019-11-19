You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hong Kong home sales plunge as violent protests shut down city

Boost to property sales from relaxation of mortgage rules has proven short-lived
Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

HOME sales in Hong Kong plunged over the weekend as increasingly violent protests shut down parts of the city.

A boost to property sales last month from the relaxation of mortgage rules has proven short-lived as the protests escalate.

The number of transactions in 15 housing estates tracked by Midland Realty International Ltd slumped 78 per cent on the weekend from a month earlier.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The unpredictable social events have intensified in the past few days, affecting apartment visits for potential buyers," said Sammy Po, the chief executive officer of Midland's residential department. "Buyers have turned more cautious."

SEE ALSO

Dark clouds ahead for Singapore banks after robust Q3 earnings

Sunday saw one of the worst clashes between protesters and the police in months of unrest.

Demonstrators at Hong Kong Polytechnic University tossed petrol bombs while police responded with repeated rounds of tear gas and blue-dyed liquid sprays.

The violent confrontations came after protests left the city paralysed for most of last week with much of its public transport disrupted. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Savills says hiring of senior CBRE team well-timed

Frasers Property takes prudent stance in Singapore residential market

Tiong Seng secures S$125m in green facilities from OCBC, DBS

Oxley pares stake in UE to below 10%

Demand for London office space defies Brexit fears

Double whammy of Brexit and election hits UK housing

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 01:12 AM
Energy & Commodities

Senoko Energy disputes report it is seeking government aid

UTILITY company Senoko Energy says it does not need additional funding from the Singapore government in the...

Nov 19, 2019 12:24 AM
Real Estate

US homebuilder sentiment eases for first time in five months

[WASHINGTON] Homebuilder sentiment in the US eased in November for the first time in five months while holding close...

Nov 19, 2019 12:12 AM
Transport

Air Arabia signs US$14b Airbus A320 order

[DUBAI] Air Arabia on Monday announced a firm order for 120 Airbus A320 family jets in a deal worth around US$14...

Nov 18, 2019 11:55 PM
Consumer

Coty to pay US$600m for majority stake in Kylie Jenner cosmetics brand

[NEW YORK] Beauty products giant Coty announced Monday a deal to take a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics...

Nov 18, 2019 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong demonstrators trapped on campus

[HONG KONG] Police officers Monday cornered hundreds of student protesters who occupied a Hong Kong university,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly