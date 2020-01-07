You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hong Kong landlords face tough times as shop, office rents sink

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 7:06 AM

nz_hkskl_070134.jpg
Landlords in Hong Kong, a city with some of the highest commercial rents in the world, are staring down the barrel of a tough year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Landlords in Hong Kong, a city with some of the highest commercial rents in the world, are staring down the barrel of a tough year.

Anti-government protests that started in mid-2019 have taken their toll on shop and office owners. Large-scale protests in popular shopping districts and a slump in tourists have made it increasingly difficult for retailers.

According to the Hong Kong Retail Management Association, more than 5,600 jobs could be lost and thousands of stores may shut over the coming six months. That's already impacted the value of retail-leasing transactions, which dropped 26 per cent in the second half versus the same period of 2018, data from Centaline Property Agency show.

"Retailers have become very cautious," said Marcos Chan, head of research for Hong Kong at CBRE Group Inc. "There won't be many expansions in the coming year."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

International brands have been scaling back their operations since the protests began in June. Luxury fashion label Prada SpA decided not to renew its largest store in the Causeway Bay area in August, the South China Morning Post reported. The landlord later slashed the rent by 44 per cent to entice tenants.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong residents eye apartments overseas as protests drag on

Folli Follie, a brand of Greek firm FF Group, closed one of its shops in Central in December ahead of the lease's expiration and the asking price has since been chopped by 40 per cent. LVMH, the world's largest luxury conglomerate, plans to close a Times Square mall store in Causeway Bay after its request for lower rent was refused.

A slump in shop rents could threaten the city's status as the world's priciest retail-rental market. Causeway Bay had the highest rents in the world in the third quarter, at US$2,544 per square foot a year, figures from Cushman & Wakefield Plc show.

OFFICE DOWNCYCLE

Knight Frank LLP estimates rental costs for street shops in prime shopping areas will decline by 15 per cent or more in 2020 as a result of ongoing social unrest.

Some see the nadir as an opportunity. Citigroup said in a Jan 2 note that it's now bullish on Hong Kong retail landlords.

"Hong Kong retail sales have already seen the worst year-on-year performance in August to November, driven by escalating social unrest together with a weakening yuan during the period," analysts led by Ken Yeung wrote. "With the situation now stabilising, we expect sequential improvements on retail sales from January onwards."

The investment bank isn't so bullish on Hong Kong's office sector, saying that segment of the market is "just at the early stage of what seems to be a two-year downcycle." Its top sell is Hongkong Land Holdings while it downgraded Champion REIT to neutral from buy.

Rents in Central, an area of Hong Kong that's home to many international businesses, are most vulnerable due to a slide in demand from Chinese companies and competition from other office hubs like Singapore, Tokyo and Shanghai.

"We expect Central office rentals will be down by 10 per cent per annum over the next two years," Mr Yeung said.

Chinese firms with office space in Hong Kong have also been reluctant to expand in the face of US-China trade tensions, and that's weighed on rents since at least late 2018, according to Chris Currie, head of Hong Kong office services at Colliers International Group Inc.

Colliers expects grade A office rents in Central, the world's most expensive prime office market, to drop by 13 per cent in 2020.

"Companies are hesitant to commit," said Mr Currie, adding that if the protests continue, the first six months of 2020 will be even more difficult.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Investors in Australian real estate unlikely to be put off by wildfire crisis

S-Reits key driver of market turnover in 2019: SGX

Building an inclusive, sustainable Yangon, one trash alley at a time

How to protect yourself from real estate scams as email exchanges increase

Green Court along Geylang Rd up for en bloc sale; owners expect more than S$28m

At least two injured in Jakarta building collapse

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 08:06 AM
Transport

Boeing reassigns 737 Max workers with factory shutdown looming

[CHICAGO] Boeing plans to shut down its 737 Max assembly lines in mid-January and has begun handing out new work...

Jan 7, 2020 08:04 AM
Transport

Uber, Hyundai team up to develop electric air taxi

[SEOUL] US ride-hailing company Uber Technologies and South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor plan to jointly develop...

Jan 7, 2020 08:01 AM
Technology

Trump's blacklisting of Huawei failing to halt its growth

[BEIJING] In the days after the US government said it would bar Huawei Technologies from buying vital American...

Jan 7, 2020 07:28 AM
Government & Economy

Ex-New York Federal Reserve boss says it's time to overhaul repo toolkit

[NEW YORK] William Dudley, who used to oversee the Federal Reserve's interaction with financial markets, said the...

Jan 7, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Ex-Trump aide Bolton ready to testify in impeachment trial

[WASHINGTON] Former White House national security advisor John Bolton, in a surprise announcement, said on Monday...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly