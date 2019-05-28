You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hong Kong property back in bubble territory, Reinhart says

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 5:38 PM

[SINGAPORE] Noted economist and Harvard professor Carmen Reinhart has become the latest person to sound the alarm about Hong Kong, on Tuesday saying the city's property market is showing signs of a bubble.

"There are elements in the Hong Kong picture that are very reminiscent of Ireland, Spain, Iceland" before their crises, she told the Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2019 in Singapore.

House prices in the former British colony are within a whisker of their record high. UBS Group AG said earlier this month that values are set to rise for another decade, making it look as though a slide in prices from August through January was a temporary blip. Prices rose for a 13th straight week, data last Friday showed.

Nomura Holdings Inc. in September expressed its concern about runaway price growth in the world's least-affordable housing market, saying prices could slump 13 per cent after an almost 15-year bull run.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Reinhart's comments came less than a week after Kyle Bass, founder of Hayman Capital Management LP, said he's shorting the Hong Kong dollar against the greenback to express his view that Hong Kong's usable reserves for defending its currency peg are insufficient.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

JTC launches tender for Senoko Drive site; Tuas site available for application

Completed condo prices edge up 0.2% in April from March: NUS index

25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

Newton Lodge makes 2nd attempt at collective sale, again with S$44m minimum price

Hong Kong's second-richest man joins ageing tycoons in retirement

Eagle Hospitality slides further despite action by stabilising agent

Editor's Choice

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_JAIHH28TAN_3793404.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare chief executive to retire at year-end

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Must Read

lwx_M1_280519_59.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset

lwx_hyflux_280519_89.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Utico's offer of part cash redemption to PNP investors only 'exploratory in nature'

lwx_cas_280519_72.jpg
May 28, 2019
Real Estate

25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

May 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices edge up 0.2% in April from March: NUS index

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening