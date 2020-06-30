You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hong Kong's May home prices rise at fastest pace in 13 months

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 10:53 AM

nz_hkhousing_300654.jpg
Hong Kong private home prices gained 1.9 per cent in May, their fastest pace of growth in more than a year, helped by low interest rates and pent up demand as the economy gradually picked up after the Covid-19 outbreak.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong private home prices gained 1.9 per cent in May, their fastest pace of growth in more than a year, helped by low interest rates and pent up demand as the economy gradually picked up after the Covid-19 outbreak.

May's gain comes after April's revised 0.1 per cent fall, government data showed on Tuesday.

Home transaction volumes continued to recover in June, set to reach the highest since May 2019, realtor Centaline said.

But property agents do not expect a strong pick up in prices through the end of 2020 as a weak economy and political tensions weigh on one of the world's most expensive property markets.

Bankruptcy filings in the city rose to a 17-year high in May, as the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to businesses following months of social unrest.

SEE ALSO

Japan calls China's reported move on Hong Kong 'extremely regrettable'

China's plan to impose national security law in Hong Kong as early as Tuesday has sparked a fresh round of escape plans among residents, but the local home market has so far been largely resilient.

In the luxury home segment, property consultancy JLL said momentum built up in May after a muted period since Christmas, with the number of transactions valued over HK$50 million (S$8.99 million) rising 61 per cent from April.

It attributed the recovery to monetary easing in most regions and the stabilisation of Covid-19 across Greater China.

REUTERS

 

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

URA launches Jalan Anak Bukit site under dual-envelope tender

First Reit unit serves termination notice on development agreement for Indonesia hospital

Forensic accounting probe launched into EHT sponsor Urban Commons

Dasin Retail Trust placement 1.2 times subscribed; purchase price for China malls unchanged

Mount Emily property launched for collective sale by tender

Real estate agents return to work as New York City reopens

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 11:08 AM
Real Estate

URA launches Jalan Anak Bukit site under dual-envelope tender

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched for sale a commercial and residential site along Jalan Anak...

Jun 30, 2020 11:06 AM
Government & Economy

Japan calls China's reported move on Hong Kong 'extremely regrettable'

[TOKYO] Japan's top government spokesman said on Tuesday China's move to pass national security legislation for Hong...

Jun 30, 2020 11:05 AM
Consumer

Lululemon to buy home fitness start-up Mirror for US$500m

[TORONTO] Lululemon Athletica Inc said on Monday it would buy home fitness company Mirror for US$500 million, as the...

Jun 30, 2020 10:46 AM
Life & Culture

China's drag queens no longer content to wait in the wings

[SHANGHAI] Neon lights lit up a Shanghai stage as a whistle from the crowd pierced the air, heralding the live debut...

Jun 30, 2020 10:42 AM
Banking & Finance

China crypto miner Ebang plans to start Bitcoin exchange in 2020

[HONG KONG] Chinese crypto mining giant Ebang International Holdings is planning to launch an offshore exchange for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.