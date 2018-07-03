You are here

Hong Leong Group units win Hillview Rise GLS tender with S$460m bid

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 7:42 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

ENTITIES under the Hong Leong Group umbrella have clinched the residential site at Hillview Rise following a government land sales (GLS) tender that emphasised construction productivity.

Intrepid Investments and Garden Estates - subsidiaries of Hong Leong Holdings and Hong Realty respectively - submitted the top bid of $460 million among six shortlisted proposals for the site which has a residential gross floor area (GFA) of 40,030 sq m.

Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), which awarded the tender on July 3, said in its statement that the winning proposal included "the extensive adoption of Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) with substantial layout modularisation and high levels of construction integration in carrying out the development of the site".

It will adopt Mass Engineered Timber (MET) for the clubhouse, which would further increase the level of prefabrication and reduce the works to be done on the site.

Other features of the proposal include BIM-based scheduling; QR code tracking for project scheduling; cloud-based logistics tracking during construction and Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) on digital platforms for different parties to share and coordinate information throughout the project lifecycle.

"Overall, the Concept Proposal by Intrepid Investments and Garden Estates is robust in its proposed construction productivity plan and construction management plan which aim to achieve substantial reduction in manpower, leading to significantly improved productivity outcomes," said URA in its statement on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to be awarded the site at Hillview Rise under the Concept and Price Revenue tender system," said Loke Kee Yeu, general manager for projects at Hong Leong Holdings. "This award recognises our experience and readiness to adopt and use innovative construction technologies and methods to achieve high construction productivity and quality outcomes for our projects.  Another important aspect that we will continue to emphasise is safe and efficient on-site process."

The concept and price revenue tender approach was adopted. Nine concept proposals had been received from eight tenderers, and in the first stage, the Concept Evaluation Committee (CEC) shortlisted those that had substantially satisfied the evaluation criteria on construction productivity.

The shortlisted were: 

i. Intrepid Investments and Garden Estates
ii. Areca Realty and CDL Constellation 
iii. CDL Constellation and Areca Realty 
iv. CSC Land Group (Singapore) 
v. Qingjian Realty (Residential)  
vi. Yanlord Singapore Residential and Soilbuild Group Holdings Ltd 

Thereafter, the price envelopes for the shortlist were opened and the top bid was selected.

The tender for the site was launched for sale on Dec 28 last year, and closed on May 3.

