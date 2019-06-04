You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hospitality Properties nears US$2.4b acquisition of Spirit MTA assets: sources

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

HOSPITALITY Properties Trust is nearing a US$2.4 billion deal to acquire a rental real estate portfolio from Spirit MTA Reit, a major landlord of bankrupt US retailer Shopko Stores Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The deal would allow Spirit MTA to cash out on most of its real estate. It would also diversify Hospitality Properties' portfolio beyond the hotel and travel centre sectors and into retail properties such as restaurants, movie theatres and car service stations.

More than two dozen US retailers, including Sears Holdings Corp and Toys R US, have filed for bankruptcy in the past two years, succumbing to the onslaught of fierce e-commerce competition from companies like Amazon Inc and putting financial pressure on landlords with limited resources.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hospitality Properties has agreed to acquire 774 retail properties from Spirit MTA leased to tenants in 22 different industries, according to the sources. The deal excludes about 100 properties that Spirit MTA leased mainly to Shopko, a general merchandise store operator that filed for bankruptcy in January, the sources added.

Spirit MTA, which has a market capitalisation of US$303 million, announced in January it planned to explore alternatives that could include a sale of the company, as it sought ways to cope with the fallout from Shopko's bankruptcy. Shopko accounted for 18 per cent of Spirit's MTA revenue from contractual rent in 2018.

Last year, Spirit MTA was spun out of Spirit Realty Capital Inc, which was seeking to reduce its exposure to the retail sector. Hospitality Properties will now take over most of Spirit MTA's properties, whose tenants span 164 brands, including Kohl's Corp, Lifetime Fitness and Pizza Hut.

Hospitality Properties, which has a market capitalisation of US$4.1 billion, will use a US$2 billion bank loan to help pay for the deal, the sources said. The company owned 326 hotels as at the end of 2018, managed by or leased to major operators such as Marriott International Inc, InterContinental Hotels Group Plc and Hyatt Hotels Corp. REUTERS

Real Estate

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Funan mall reopens June 28; 92% of retail, 98% of office space taken up

Blackstone bets on e-commerce with US$18.7b logistics deal

Australia home prices fall at slower pace, auctions revive: report

New York takes aim at skyscrapers' sky-high energy usage

Ambitious Trump project in Uruguay is turning into a debacle

Editor's Choice

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

BT_20190603_LJLAWYER3WNP9_3798707.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
3 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
4 US begins collecting higher tariffs on Chinese goods arriving by sea
5 Buyout price for Indofood Agri raised to 32.75 S cents per share

Must Read

doc75mpicg8280c2ka19p2_doc7414ubopg1g12tsy0fog.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory sentiment turns negative after almost three years

doc75mpfdt2qcz9jylj8hr_doc728u9k7aur81io1ffcu.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

With 'unintelligible legalese', disclosure not enough in fair dealing: MAS chief

Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

PUB aims to boost industrial water recycling in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening