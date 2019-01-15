You are here

Hotel Marrison in Little India for sale at S$28-30m by expression of interest

Knight Frank executive notes that interest has heightened for shophouses and boutique hotels
Tue, Jan 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190115_LMXKF15_3668191.jpg
The property comprises six adjoining units of two-storey shophouses with an attic. It has retail shops located alongside, as well as an eating house on the ground floor. The hotel also has dual frontages onto Kampong Kapor Road and Desker Road.
PHOTO: KNIGHT FRANK

Singapore

HOTEL Marrison @ Desker, a 25-room boutique hotel in the Little India vicinity, has been launched for sale by expression of interest (EOI) by Knight Frank on Monday for a guide price of S$28-30 million.

The property comprises six adjoining units of two-storey shophouses

