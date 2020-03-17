You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hotel owners are about to blow through cash on virus travel cuts

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 11:46 AM

rk_Seattle_170320.jpg
The data from the Downtown Seattle Association shows how bad things could get for hotel owners in cities where cases of the novel coronavirus were slower to arrive.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEATTLE] Some Seattle hotels saw occupancy rates fall below 10 per cent last week, even before fresh guidance against public gatherings from the federal government presented a new challenge to the US hospitality industry.

The data from the Downtown Seattle Association shows how bad things could get for hotel owners in cities where cases of the novel coronavirus were slower to arrive.

Travel restrictions and restaurant closures aimed at stopping the spread of the virus, along with a looming recession are all bad news for the hospitality industry, and even well-capitalized owners are going to blow through cash reserves quickly, Jonathan Falik, chief executive officer of JF Capital Advisors, said in an interview.

More highly levered companies are at greater risk. Among publicly listed hotel owners with the highest debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ratios are Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc and Hersha Hospitality Trust, according to Falik's research.

Companies with the lowest debt-to-ebitda ratios include Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.

SEE ALSO

'We're completely lost': coronavirus hits NY restaurants

Owners can respond to cratering occupancies by shuttering properties and laying off staff, but debt service, property taxes, and basic building maintenance will eat through capital. Many lenders won't want to take over a hotel in the middle of a demand shock, so owners may be able to modify loans.

Real estate investors are sitting on dry powder that could be used to buy distressed hotels, but "it's a little early for that because no one knows what the government response will be," Mr Falik said.

A Bloomberg index of hotel owners was down 22 per cent as of 2:11 p.m. New York time. Ashford Hospitality Trust fell 30 per cent, one of the worst performances in the index.

Washington State moved swiftly to constrain public gatherings as it fights one of the worst outbreaks of coronavirus in the country. Governor Jay Inslee banned gatherings larger of 250 people last week and has since further ratcheted down the number to 50.

 

BLOOMBERG

 

Real Estate

MGM Resorts plans to tap as much as US$1.5b in backup loans

Banyan Tree in JV to manage 17 Htoo hotels, resorts in Myanmar

Ho Bee wins S$223.6m tender for Biopolis Phase 6 at one-north

New home sales up 57% in Feb despite Covid-19

Airbnb extends full-refund policy worldwide amid virus frenzy

UK house prices climb to record highs as virus threat looms

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 11:57 AM
Life & Culture

'We're completely lost': coronavirus hits NY restaurants

[NEW YORK] New York City's renowned restaurant and nightlife industries — global destinations and trendsetters for...

Mar 17, 2020 11:57 AM
Banking & Finance

Malaysia's capital markets to operate as usual during movement curbs

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's capital markets will operate as usual during nationwide movement curbs from March 18-31...

Mar 17, 2020 11:55 AM
Consumer

Nordstrom shuts stores, pulls 2020 outlook due to coronavirus

[BENGALURU] Nordstrom Inc said on Monday it would temporarily shut its stores in the United States and Canada and...

Mar 17, 2020 11:46 AM
Energy & Commodities

Soya beans recover from 10-month low, gains capped by virus worries

[SINGAPORE] Chicago soya bean futures rose for the first time in five sessions on Tuesday with bargain buying...

Mar 17, 2020 11:41 AM
Government & Economy

US, China accuse each other of coronavirus fear-mongering

[WASHINGTON] The United States and China on Monday each demanded that the other stop smearing its reputation over...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.