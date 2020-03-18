You are here

Home > Real Estate
VIRUS OUTBREAK

Hotel owners are about to blow through cash on virus travel cuts

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Seattle

SOME Seattle hotels saw occupancy rates fall below 10 per cent last week, even before fresh guidance against public gatherings from the federal government presented a new challenge to the hospitality industry in the United States.

The data from the Downtown Seattle Association shows how bad things could get for hotel owners in cities where cases of the novel coronavirus were slower to arrive.

Travel restrictions and restaurant closures aimed at stopping the spread of the virus, along with a looming recession are all bad news for the hospitality industry, and even well-capitalised owners are going to blow through cash reserves quickly, Jonathan Falik, chief executive officer of JF Capital Advisors, said in an interview.

More highly levered companies are at greater risk. Among publicly listed hotel owners with the highest debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ratios are Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc and Hersha Hospitality Trust, according to Mr Falik's research.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Building a home with opportunities for all

Companies with the lowest debt-to-Ebitda ratios include Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Owners can respond to cratering occupancies by shuttering properties and laying off staff, but debt service, property taxes, and basic building maintenance will eat through capital. Many lenders won't want to take over a hotel in the middle of a demand shock, so owners may be able to modify loans.

Real estate investors are sitting on dry powder that could be used to buy distressed hotels, but "it's a little early for that because no one knows what the government response will be", Mr Falik said.

A Bloomberg index of hotel owners was down 22 per cent as of 2:11pm New York time.

Ashford Hospitality Trust fell 30 per cent, one of the worst performances in the index.

Washington State moved swiftly to constrain public gatherings as it fights one of the worst outbreaks of coronavirus in the country.

Governor Jay Inslee banned gatherings larger of 250 people last week and has since further ratcheted down the number to 50. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Flexspace: winning the long game

Sasseur Reit's China malls reopen to higher sales

Maybank Kim Eng stays positive on S-Reits, favours industrial Reits

Malaysia travel restrictions may fuel short-term demand for budget hotels

Hong Kong charges cash for quarantine to stop virus freeloaders

MGM Resorts plans to tap as much as US$1.5b in back-up loans

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 18, 2020 12:27 AM
Government & Economy

India shuts Taj Mahal; Pakistan cases rise after quarantine errors

[MUMBAI] India closed the Taj Mahal, its principal tourist site, and the financial hub of Mumbai ordered offices...

Mar 18, 2020 12:15 AM
Garage

honestbee sells S$125k of goods, consents for LHN to retake habitat

DISTRESSED startup honestbee informed its creditors late on Tuesday night that it has sold some S$125,000 worth of...

Mar 18, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

Europe locks down as WHO calls for 'boldest actions' against pandemic

[PARIS] European countries moved into near total lockdown on Tuesday in a bid to halt the rapid spread of the deadly...

Mar 18, 2020 12:00 AM
Companies & Markets

All-male boards still present in 19 of Singapore's top 100 listcos: report

OF the 100 largest primary-listed companies on the Singapore Exchange (...

Mar 17, 2020 11:29 PM
Transport

Jetstar Asia suspends services for three weeks amid coronavirus travel curbs

[SYDNEY] Budget airline Jetstar Asia said on Tuesday it would suspend all services for three weeks from March 23 to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.