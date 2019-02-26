You are here

Home > Real Estate

How Hong Kong's property slump could clobber the economy

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 12:30 PM

BP_HKprop_260219_84.jpg
Real estate is the main game in Hong Kong, and as the drop in housing prices nears correction territory, concern is mounting about the toll the downturn will exact on the city's economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Real estate is the main game in Hong Kong, and as the drop in housing prices nears correction territory, concern is mounting about the toll the downturn will exact on the city's economy.

Home values in the world's most expensive property market have fallen about 9 per cent from their August peak as the China-U.S. trade war and potential rate hikes hurt consumer confidence. While the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co. say prices will bottom this quarter, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. says there's worse to come, forecasting home values will slump a further 15 per cent in 2019.

Here's what's at stake if the downturn worsens:

In a city where land is in short supply, the government is able to generate a large amount of revenue from selling vacant plots. Land sales were the biggest contributor to government coffers in the fiscal year ended March 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That also makes the administration highly reliant on the fortunes of the property market. This year's budget, to be released Wednesday, will probably show the surplus will shrink 63 per cent in fiscal 2019, largely because of diminished income from land sales, according to Deloitte LLP.

When the SARS outbreak crushed Hong Kong's property market in 2003-04 -- slashing the revenue contribution from land sales to just 3 per cent -- the budget deficit came in at more than HK$40 billion (S$6.75 billion). With land-sales revenue at a two-decade high, it's unlikely the good times will last.

The property downturn could also weigh on the broader economy by making homeowners and borrowers feel poorer, as the value of their house declines. That could act as a brake on consumer spending, according to Tommy Wu, a senior economist at Oxford Economics.

"When sentiment worsens as prices fall, people will be more cautious on consumption," Wu said. "And when the value of the pledged property drops, there will also be more pressure on borrowing."

Developers also play an outsize role in Hong Kong's stock market, comprising the third-largest sector by weighting, following finance and communications, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

That makes the share-market's performance closely linked to the property sector. During the last decline in home prices between 2015-2016, the Hang Seng Index dropped about 10 per cent. Then, as the property market boomed, with house values peaking at a record high in mid-2018, the index surged about 40 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Oxford Road's Kentish Green, District 9's St Thomas Ville try for collective sales again

Co-living company Hmlet expanding into Sydney, Australia

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures

Frasers Property associate makes 19.75b baht offer for Golden Land

Ho Bee Land's Q4 net profit falls 20.5% to S$81.4m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 How two brothers built a music school empire in Singapore
5 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_260219_86.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output shrinks 3.1% in January, first drop in a year

green1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Oxford Road's Kentish Green, District 9's St Thomas Ville try for collective sales again

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Feb 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sheng Siong, Procurri, Propnex, JEP, Bumitama Agri, UE, ISEC Healthcare

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening