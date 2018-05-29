You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hoxton Hotels owner may get US$1b from wealthy in-laws

Tue, May 29, 2018 - 1:00 PM

BP_Sunil Mittal_290518_33.jpg
The family of billionaire Sunil Mittal (pictured), who controls India's biggest mobile-phone operator, is looking to pump more than US$1 billion into a hotel chain founded by his son-in-law in London, people with knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MUMBAI] The family of billionaire Sunil Mittal, who controls India's biggest mobile-phone operator, is looking to pump more than US$1 billion into a hotel chain founded by his son-in-law in London, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The money, which would come from a unit of Mr Mittal's Bharti Group that handles the founding family's wealth, would fund acquisitions by Sharan Pasricha's Ennismore, a developer that owns the Gleneagles resort and Hoxton hotel chain, which is expanding in the US and Europe, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

The injection would help Mr Pasricha acquire and convert properties in trendy urban areas in US and European cities into hotels aimed at appealing to younger travellers. Hoxton, known for its casual atmosphere and affordable rates, operates two hotels in the London neighbourhoods of Shoreditch and Holborn and one each in Amsterdam and Paris. The brand has 667 rooms across these three cities.

Ennismore said in an email it's partners with Bharti Global, which makes investments for the Mittal family, and declined to comment further. A Bharti Global representative declined to comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Pasricha, who's married to Mittal's daughter Eiesha, ran a media startup, then a leather-goods factory and private equity before getting into the hotel business. Pasricha acquired the first Hoxton in Shoreditch, an east London neighbourhood known for street art. The second in Holborn in 2014 was followed by Amsterdam in 2015 and Paris in 2017.

Hoxton is developing hotels in New York City's hip neighbourhood of Williamsburg, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon, with plans to start opening some of them this year, according to its website. By 2020, the firm expects to add locations in Chicago, San Francisco and in London's Southwark and Shepherd's Bush.

Ennismore also acquired the 232-room Gleneagles resort in Scotland in 2015 and is planning a new chain called NoCo - a budget hotel format it is positioning as "less boring" - to open its first location in 2019.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'

An opportune time for a PropNex listing

Keppel eyes S$114m gain from sale of 51% stake in Beijing prime commercial site

Far East Hospitality to get first hotel in Japan

Completed condo, private apartment prices slip 0.3% in April from March: NUS index

CDL announces two new senior appointments

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-9277.jpg
May 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

'Big Four' unlikely to be broken up here amid UK scrutiny of auditing

BT_20180529_JQGRAB29_3453184.jpg
May 29, 2018
Technology

Another price war seen in ride-hailing market

May 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

An opportune time for a PropNex listing

Most Read

1 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
2 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
3 St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price
4 DBS to build and implement Carousell's mobile wallet CarouPay
5 New MAS rules on short-selling, short-position reports to kick in on Oct 1
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yaohui-pixgeneric-9277.jpg
May 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

'Big Four' unlikely to be broken up here amid UK scrutiny of auditing

BT_20180529_JQGRAB29_3453184.jpg
May 29, 2018
Technology

Another price war seen in ride-hailing market

DJI00049.jpg
May 29, 2018
Government & Economy

High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'

BEN_1449.JPG
May 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore, India exchanges 'abandoning trade link talks'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening